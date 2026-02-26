LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

A newly released 911 call sheds light on the moments after an Oklahoma pediatrician reported finding her 4-year-old daughter at the bottom of a swimming pool in El Portal last year, an incident that has since led to a murder charge against the mother.

Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:16:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

A newly released 911 call sheds light on the moments after an Oklahoma pediatrician reported finding her 4-year-old daughter at the bottom of a swimming pool in El Portal last year, an incident that has since led to a murder charge against the mother. 

Dr. Neha Gupta is accused of the death of her daughter, Aria Talatih, who was discovered unresponsive at a rental property on  Northwest 90th  Street on June 27, 2025. 

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Gupta told authorities that her daughter had wandered out of the house during the night and accidentally fallen into the pool.

You Might Be Interested In

The pediatrician and her young daughter had traveled to South Florida from Oklahoma at the time of the incident. 

Neha Gupta Recordings After Killing Daughter

In a newly obtained 911 recording released by NBC6 on Monday, Gupta can be heard describing the moments leading up to the tragedy. 

“I tried to get her out,” she tells the dispatcher. “We were sleeping and I heard some noise. She was in the pool, I tried to save her but I don’t know how to swim. She went down in the pool.” 

“Is anyone able to get her out?” the dispatcher responds. 

“No, it’s just both of us here…It’s just me,” Gupta says. “I tried my best to get her out.” “Is she awake, yes or no?” the dispatcher asks later in the call. 

“No, she’s at the bottom of the pool,” Gupta says. “She’s not moving.” 



“Is there like a stick, like a pool stick, like if you’re cleaning out the pool?” the dispatcher asks. “You need to try to get her out of the water.” 

The dispatcher repeatedly urges Gupta to attempt to remove her daughter from the water, as Gupta asks when emergency responders will arrive. 

“They’re on the way but you need to try to help her, find any way you can to try to get her out,” the dispatcher tells her. 

Gupta is heard struggling for a few moments before speaking again with the dispatcher. 

“I found a stick but I can’t move her, what do I do?” Gupta asks. 

“What side of the pool is she on, is she on the three feet side, is she in the six feet, what part?” the dispatcher asks. 

“I think it’s nine feet, I don’t know how deep…” Gupta says. 

“Ok, you need to try to get her out ma’am,” the dispatcher says again. 

“Yeah, I’m trying,” Gupta responds. 

“Do you know how long she’s been inside the pool?” the dispatcher asks. 

“I don’t know,” Gupta says. “I’m going to go in to try to get her.”

Gupta appears to be having difficulty in the water as the dispatcher once again asks whether she can use an object to guide her daughter toward the shallow end of the pool.

Did 4-Year-Old Die by Drowning or Was She Smothered?

Shortly afterwards, police officers arrived at the home, and Gupta went to unlock the door for them. Officers can be heard removing the child from the pool. 

Gupta later returned to Oklahoma but was subsequently arrested and extradited to Miami-Dade to face a murder charge. The charge was initially reduced to manslaughter before being upgraded again to second-degree murder. 

According to the arrest warrant, investigators found no evidence that the child drowned. Instead, authorities allege that she was suffocated and then placed in the pool. 

Gupta’s attorney has consistently argued that the death was accidental, claiming investigators acted hastily in filing charges. 

“Our position from day one has been that Dr. Gupta did not intentionally harm her child, that her child tragically got out of the locked door and fell into the pool, accidentally,” defense attorney Michael Mirer said previously. 

Gupta, 37, remains in custody without bond in Miami-Dade County as she awaits trial. 

Also Read: Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military 

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 9:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5miami dade murder caseMurder caseNeha Gupta murder casewho is Neha GuptaWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military

Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks

‘We See Evidence’: US Vice President JD Vance Says Iran Is Rebuilding Nuclear Weapons, Warns Not To Mistake Diplomacy For Weakness Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Robert Edwards? US Multimillionaire And Founder Of Squatty Potty Arrested In Utah For Buying And Receiving Child Pornography

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback A Day Before Release: HC Stays Release Of ‘Love- Jihad’ Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death
Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death
Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death
Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

QUICK LINKS