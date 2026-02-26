Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

A newly released 911 call sheds light on the moments after an Oklahoma pediatrician reported finding her 4-year-old daughter at the bottom of a swimming pool in El Portal last year, an incident that has since led to a murder charge against the mother.

Dr. Neha Gupta is accused of the death of her daughter, Aria Talatih, who was discovered unresponsive at a rental property on Northwest 90th Street on June 27, 2025.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Gupta told authorities that her daughter had wandered out of the house during the night and accidentally fallen into the pool.

The pediatrician and her young daughter had traveled to South Florida from Oklahoma at the time of the incident.

Neha Gupta Recordings After Killing Daughter

In a newly obtained 911 recording released by NBC6 on Monday, Gupta can be heard describing the moments leading up to the tragedy.

“I tried to get her out,” she tells the dispatcher. “We were sleeping and I heard some noise. She was in the pool, I tried to save her but I don’t know how to swim. She went down in the pool.”

“Is anyone able to get her out?” the dispatcher responds.

“No, it’s just both of us here…It’s just me,” Gupta says. “I tried my best to get her out.” “Is she awake, yes or no?” the dispatcher asks later in the call.

“No, she’s at the bottom of the pool,” Gupta says. “She’s not moving.”







“Is there like a stick, like a pool stick, like if you’re cleaning out the pool?” the dispatcher asks. “You need to try to get her out of the water.”

The dispatcher repeatedly urges Gupta to attempt to remove her daughter from the water, as Gupta asks when emergency responders will arrive.

“They’re on the way but you need to try to help her, find any way you can to try to get her out,” the dispatcher tells her.

Gupta is heard struggling for a few moments before speaking again with the dispatcher.

“I found a stick but I can’t move her, what do I do?” Gupta asks.

“What side of the pool is she on, is she on the three feet side, is she in the six feet, what part?” the dispatcher asks.

“I think it’s nine feet, I don’t know how deep…” Gupta says.

“Ok, you need to try to get her out ma’am,” the dispatcher says again.

“Yeah, I’m trying,” Gupta responds.

“Do you know how long she’s been inside the pool?” the dispatcher asks.

“I don’t know,” Gupta says. “I’m going to go in to try to get her.”

Gupta appears to be having difficulty in the water as the dispatcher once again asks whether she can use an object to guide her daughter toward the shallow end of the pool.

Did 4-Year-Old Die by Drowning or Was She Smothered?

Shortly afterwards, police officers arrived at the home, and Gupta went to unlock the door for them. Officers can be heard removing the child from the pool.

Gupta later returned to Oklahoma but was subsequently arrested and extradited to Miami-Dade to face a murder charge. The charge was initially reduced to manslaughter before being upgraded again to second-degree murder.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators found no evidence that the child drowned. Instead, authorities allege that she was suffocated and then placed in the pool.

Gupta’s attorney has consistently argued that the death was accidental, claiming investigators acted hastily in filing charges.

“Our position from day one has been that Dr. Gupta did not intentionally harm her child, that her child tragically got out of the locked door and fell into the pool, accidentally,” defense attorney Michael Mirer said previously.

Gupta, 37, remains in custody without bond in Miami-Dade County as she awaits trial.

