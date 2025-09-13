Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Friday shot and killed a suspect in a Chicago suburb when the latter allegedly dragged an agent with his vehicle during an attempt to evade arrest, The Associated Press reported, quoting officials. The incident took place about 18 miles west of Chicago in Franklin Park, which is believed to be a largely Hispanic community, the report said.

What Happened: The Sequence of Events

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statement, the US federal agency was trying to arrest Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez, who had a history of reckless driving and was in the country sans legal status. Villegas‑Gonzalez allegedly refused to follow the agency officials’ orders, and subsequently drove his car at officers and dragged one of them, as reported by AP.

The ICE officer “felt his life was threatened and opened fire,” the statement read, per AP. Both the officer and Villegas‑Gonzalez, reports suggest, were taken to a local hospital wherein Villegas‑Gonzalez was pronounced dead. The ICE agent suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition, Reuters reported.

‘Operation Midway Blitz’ and Rising Tensions

The shooting comes amid an immigration enforcement push — Operation Midway Blitz — launched by the Trump administration, targetting the so‑called sanctuary jurisdictions in Illinois. Local officials and immigrant advocates have raised concerns that such operations – especially ones that escalate to use of lethal force — can harm community trust.

Responses from Authorities and Advocates

Meanwhile, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the US government’s action, reportedly saying, “We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, for his part, said that he is aware of the incident and demanded “a full, factual accounting of what’s happened today to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Advocates, meanwhile, have criticised the incident, calling out what they say are militarised practices that hurt immigrant communities.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening