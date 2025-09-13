Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago

Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago

Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez died after an ICE officer shot him when he drove at officers and dragged one during an arrest attempt in the Franklin Park. The agent survived. The incident, under 'Operation Midway Blitz,' has sparked calls for transparency and raised community concern.

An ICE officer fatally shot a man in Franklin Park after he allegedly dragged a federal agent with his car during an arrest attempt. (Photo: X/@ICEgov) Image used for representation only.
An ICE officer fatally shot a man in Franklin Park after he allegedly dragged a federal agent with his car during an arrest attempt. (Photo: X/@ICEgov) Image used for representation only.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 13, 2025 04:26:20 IST

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Friday shot and killed a suspect in a Chicago suburb when the latter allegedly dragged an agent with his vehicle during an attempt to evade arrest, The Associated Press reported, quoting officials. The incident took place about 18 miles west of Chicago in Franklin Park, which is believed to be a largely Hispanic community, the report said.

What Happened: The Sequence of Events

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statement, the US federal agency was trying to arrest Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez, who had a history of reckless driving and was in the country sans legal status. Villegas‑Gonzalez allegedly refused to follow the agency officials’ orders, and subsequently drove his car at officers and dragged one of them, as reported by AP.

The ICE officer “felt his life was threatened and opened fire,” the statement read, per AP. Both the officer and Villegas‑Gonzalez, reports suggest, were taken to a local hospital wherein Villegas‑Gonzalez was pronounced dead. The ICE agent suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition, Reuters reported.

‘Operation Midway Blitz’ and Rising Tensions

The shooting comes amid an immigration enforcement push — Operation Midway Blitz — launched by the Trump administration, targetting the so‑called sanctuary jurisdictions in Illinois. Local officials and immigrant advocates have raised concerns that such operations – especially ones that escalate to use of lethal force — can harm community trust.

Responses from Authorities and Advocates

Meanwhile, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the US government’s action, reportedly saying, “We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, for his part, said that he is aware of the incident and demanded “a full, factual accounting of what’s happened today to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Advocates, meanwhile, have criticised the incident, calling out what they say are militarised practices that hurt immigrant communities.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening

Tags: Franklin Park ICE shootingICElatest US newsOperation Midway Blitz

RELATED News

World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
Trump Administration Moves to End Pollution Reporting Rule for Big Polluters as Key Climate Provision Faces Rollback
"Good that Nepal is choosing a leader," says former Indian Ambassador to Nepal
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
Donald Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening

LATEST NEWS

SG Pipers appoints Tim Oudenaller, Sofie Gierts as head coaches of men's and women's teams
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
February 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Eight Others To September 19
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
Wordle Hint For September 13th 2025: This Five-Letter Word Implies Worst Moment Of A Particular Situation
Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan
"There are so many people who inspired me": Legendary actor Brahmanandam reflects on his life's philosophy in autobiography
Ahead of the Festive Season, Flipkart Witnesses Multi-Fold Growth in Electronics; Tier-2+ Regions Emerge as Major Growth Drivers
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago

QUICK LINKS