Home > World > Who Is Ted Carter Jr? Ohio State University President Resigns After 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Woman Seeking University Resources

Who Is Ted Carter Jr? Ohio State University President Resigns After 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Woman Seeking University Resources

Ohio State University president Ted Carter Jr. resigned after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with a person seeking public resources for her business.

Who Is Ted Carter Jr? Ohio State University President Resigns After ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Woman Seeking University Resources

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 9, 2026 21:59:19 IST

Who Is Ted Carter Jr? Ohio State University President Resigns After ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Woman Seeking University Resources

Ohio State University president Ted Carter Jr has stepped down after revealing he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a person who was seeking public resources to support her business. The resignation has drawn national attention and raised questions about the leadership of one of the largest universities in the United States.

The university confirmed that Carter disclosed the relationship to its Board of Trustees, after which his offer to resign was accepted. The relationship involved an individual who had approached the university for support and resources for her personal business.

Who is Ted Carter Jr?

Walter “Ted” Carter Jr, often known simply as Ted Carter, is a former US Navy vice admiral and an academic leader who has held several top roles in higher education and the military. Born in 1959 in Newport, Rhode Island, Carter built a long career in the US Navy before moving into university leadership.

He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1981 and later became a naval flight officer. During his military career, Carter flew combat missions and took part in operations connected to conflicts in Bosnia, Kuwait, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. He later rose through the ranks to become a vice admiral before retiring from the Navy in 2019.

Ted Carter Jr was chosen as the 17th president of Ohio State University in August 2023

After leaving the military, Carter moved into academic leadership. He served as the president of the University of Nebraska System from 2020 to 2023. During that time, he launched programs aimed at improving access to higher education, including a financial aid initiative that guaranteed full tuition coverage for some low- and middle-income students.

In August 2023, Carter was chosen as the 17th president of Ohio State University, one of the largest public universities in the United States, with nearly 67,000 students across multiple campuses. He officially began the role on January 1, 2024.

However, his tenure ended abruptly in March 2026 after he acknowledged the inappropriate relationship, bringing an unexpected end to his leadership at Ohio State and marking the second sudden presidential resignation at the university in recent years.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 9:59 PM IST
Who Is Ted Carter Jr? Ohio State University President Resigns After ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Woman Seeking University Resources

