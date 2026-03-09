LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Accuses US-Israel Of 'Partitioning Our Country', 'Take Illegal Possession Of Our Oil Riches' Amid Raging Middle-East Conflict

Iran Accuses US-Israel Of 'Partitioning Our Country', 'Take Illegal Possession Of Our Oil Riches' Amid Raging Middle-East Conflict

Iran has accused the United States of trying to divide the country and take control of its oil resources during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Iran Accuses US Of Targeting Oil Resources (Image: X)
Iran Accuses US Of Targeting Oil Resources (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 9, 2026 21:40:16 IST

Iran Accuses US-Israel Of ‘Partitioning Our Country’, ‘Take Illegal Possession Of Our Oil Riches’ Amid Raging Middle-East Conflict

Iran on Monday accused the United States of trying to divide the Islamic Republic and take control of its oil resources as part of its broader plans during the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei claimed that Washington’s actions were aimed at gaining illegal control over Iran’s vast energy reserves. He said the real goal of the United States and Israel was to violate Iran’s sovereignty and weaken the country.

Iran Says Diplomacy Was Ongoing Before Escalation

Baghaei also said that Iran had been involved in diplomatic efforts and several rounds of negotiations before the hostilities escalated. According to him, statements made against Iran by the US and Israel were attempts to justify their military actions.

“They aim at partitioning our country to take illegal possession of our oil riches. Even before the US and Zionist entities’ belligerent acts started, we were fully engaged in diplomatic efforts and many rounds of talks. They are doing all they can in order to provide justification for their crimes. Their main objective is to violate our sovereignty, defeat our people and undermine our humanity. All these facts are quite clear, and we do not have to elaborate,” the spokesperson said.

Iran Says It Is Focused On Defending Its Territory

Baghaei further alleged that Washington’s wider strategy involves gaining control of global energy resources, including those of Iran and Venezuela. “There is no doubt about the designs and objectives of the United States, namely to take illegal and unlawful control of our oil resources; if they believe they will be able to seize control of our oil together with that of Venezuela, now they will be in control of 31 per cent of the whole world’s oil resources,” he said.

“They have openly stated that they have been engaged in this war to serve Israel, and therefore, the objectives of the United States behind the war on Iran have all come clear to our people. They have become obvious to our people. All our efforts are centred on defending our home soil, defending our territories in the face of these ferocious attacks by the enemies,” Baghaei added.

Also Read: Middle-East War: US Tomahawk Missile Hits IRGC Base Next To School Killing 160 People After Trump Blamed Tehran For The Strike, Horrific Visuals Surface – Watch   

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 9:40 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warMiddle East War

Published: March 9, 2026 21:40:12 IST

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Iran Accuses US-Israel Of ‘Partitioning Our Country’, ‘Take Illegal Possession Of Our Oil Riches’ Amid Raging Middle-East Conflict
Iran Accuses US-Israel Of ‘Partitioning Our Country’, ‘Take Illegal Possession Of Our Oil Riches’ Amid Raging Middle-East Conflict
Iran Accuses US-Israel Of ‘Partitioning Our Country’, ‘Take Illegal Possession Of Our Oil Riches’ Amid Raging Middle-East Conflict

QUICK LINKS