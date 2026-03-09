Middle-East War: US Tomahawk Missile Hits IRGC Base Next To School Killing 160 People After Trump Blamed Tehran For The Strike, Horrific Visuals Surface – Watch

A video shows a deadly strike that hit a base near a school in southern Iran during the ongoing war between United States, Israel and Iran. The video shows a US Tomahawk cruise missile hitting a military base next to a school where more than 160 people were killed which included mostly children.

The video, which circulated online and was later analysed by investigators, shows a missile flying toward a target and then exploding near a compound in the town of Minab in Hormozgan province. The strike happened on February 28, during a wave of attacks carried out as the war in the region escalated.

IRGC Naval Base Identified as Target

Investigative group Bellingcat studied the footage and said the weapon visible in the clip appears to be a Tomahawk missile, a type of cruise missile used by the United States. Experts who examined the video and satellite images said the missile hit a building inside an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval base, which sits next to the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school.

Reports say that the school had been operating as a civilian educational facility for years and was clearly identifiable as a school building. Reports say it was separated from the military base and had been functioning as a normal school for more than a decade.

Iranians Say More Than 160 People Died In The Attack On The Base

The explosion caused massive destruction. According to reports, Iranian authorities say more than 160 people died, many of them children between seven and twelve years old who were attending morning classes. The attack has been described as one of the deadliest civilian incidents since the start of the conflict.

The video evidence has also challenged earlier claims made by US President Donald Trump, who had blamed Iran for the strike and said Iranian weapons were responsible. Analysts say the missile seen in the footage matches the design of a Tomahawk which is a weapon that only the United States is known to use in the region.

Global Calls for Probe Into Base Strike

Reports say that International organisations have reacted strongly to the incident. Rights groups and global bodies have called for a full investigation into what happened. Some experts say the strike could amount to a violation of international humanitarian law if a civilian school was hit.

UNESCO and other organisations have also condemned attacks on educational facilities, warning that schools and children are protected under international law and must not be targeted in war.

Meanwhile, the United States military has acknowledged launching Tomahawk missiles in the region on the same day but says investigations are ongoing to determine exactly what happened.

