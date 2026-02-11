LIVE TV
Who Is Vikash Ramkisoon? Guyana MP Silences Critics In Hindi In Parliament, Know His Strong India Connection

Who Is Vikash Ramkisoon? Guyana MP Silences Critics In Hindi In Parliament, Know His Strong India Connection

A heated moment in Guyana’s Parliament turned into a powerful display of linguistic pride. MP Vikash Ramkisoon silenced critics after being challenged over his Hindi skills. His bold Hindi-only rebuttal has now gone viral across social media.

Published: February 11, 2026 07:48:22 IST

Who is Vikash Ramkisoon? A routine sitting of Guyana’s Parliament turned into a linguistic face-off after an opposition lawmaker questioned Member of Parliament Vikash Ramkisoon’s knowledge of Hindi. The lawmaker in response gave an assertive response delivered in Hindi only.

The exchange began when an opposition member claimed that Ramkisoon did not understand Hindi. In response, Ramkisoon sought the Speaker’s permission to address the remark directly, in Hindi.

‘They Choose the Topic, I Will Respond Without Notes’, Vikash Ramkisoon Roars In Guyana Parliament

Once permitted to speak, Ramkisoon addressed the House and named the opposition member who had made the claim. He then issued an open challenge, stating that he was prepared to debate his opponent on any subject, at any venue of their choosing.

He further proposed that the debate could be conducted on any television channel and would take place entirely in Hindi. Emphasising his confidence, he added that he would not rely on written notes or prepared material.

“Vishey woh tay karein, main jawab dunga bina kagaz dekhey,” he said.

Vikash Ramkisoon’s Video Circulates Widely on Social Media

A video of the exchange was first shared on the official X handle of the High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana. It was subsequently reshared by multiple accounts and garnered thousands of views.

Social media users reacted strongly to the clip.

Guyana has a significant population descended from Indian indentured labourers. While English is the country’s official language, Hindi continues to hold cultural importance within the Indian diaspora community.

Who is Vikash Ramkisoon?

Vikash Ramkisoon is an alumnus of Delhi University, where he earned a Master’s degree in Commerce and Finance as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. His confident delivery in Parliament underscored that his command of Hindi is rooted not only in academic training but also in cultural identity.

Since assuming office on September 13, 2025, Ramkisoon has increasingly positioned himself as a cultural bridge between India and Guyana.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 7:48 AM IST
