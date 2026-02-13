Who Is Zaima Rahman? BNP Leader Tarique Rahman’s Only Daughter, London-Trained Barrister Who Could Play A Crucial Role In Bangladesh Politics After Her Father’s Win

The reported victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Bangladesh’s first national election after the 2024 student-led uprising has brought an unexpected name into focus Zaima Zarnaz Rahman, the only daughter of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman.

As the political scenario shifts following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the sidelining of the Awami League, Zaima’s recent public appearances alongside her father have triggered curiosity about whether she could emerge as a new face in Bangladesh’s political future.

Who is Zaima Rahman?

Zaima Zarnaz Rahman was born on October 26, 1995, into one of Bangladesh’s most influential political families. She is the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.

She spent her early years in Bangladesh before moving to London in 2008, when her father went into exile. For most of her life abroad, Zaima stayed away from public attention and political activity.

London education and legal background

Zaima pursued her higher studies in the United Kingdom, earning a law degree from Queen Mary University of London. She later completed her Bar training and, in 2019, was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn, qualifying as a barrister.

Her legal training and international exposure set her apart from many political heirs, giving her a professional identity outside mainstream politics.

Early memory of politics: the 2001 election

Zaima first drew media attention as a child when she accompanied her grandmother, Khaleda Zia, to a polling booth during the 2001 general election, which the BNP went on to win.

In a recent public post, she recalled childhood memories of visiting her grandmother’s office after winning a school football tournament, describing how those early experiences shaped her understanding of public life.

National attention after 2021 controversy

Zaima’s name resurfaced nationally in 2021 after remarks made by then Awami League minister Murad Hasan about her sparked widespread criticism. The controversy brought her into the public conversation despite her limited political role at the time.

Increasing public appearances after political upheaval

Following the student-led uprising and the changing political situation, Zaima began appearing more frequently at events alongside her father. She also represented him at international and party-related engagements, signalling a visible shift from private life to public presence.

In November 2025, she attended a BNP-related meeting with senior party leaders and foreign representatives, marking one of her first formal appearances in a political setting.

After nearly 17 years abroad, Zaima returned to Bangladesh with her family during a crucial political phase. She has publicly expressed a desire to reconnect with the country, understand people’s concerns directly, and contribute in whatever way she can.

No official role yet, but growing speculation

Zaima Rahman does not hold any official position within the BNP and has not contested elections. However, her growing visibility, statements, and presence during a decisive political moment have led to speculation that she could play a larger role in the future.

With the BNP claiming victory in a historic election, attention is now turning to whether Zaima Rahman the London-trained barrister from Bangladesh’s most prominent political family will formally step into the country’s political arena.

