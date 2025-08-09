Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

William Webster, the only person to lead both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has died at the age of 101. His family called him an “extraordinary man” who spent his life protecting his country and the rule of law.

Born on March 6, 1924, in St Louis, Webster served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War before earning a law degree in 1949. He worked as a lawyer, entered Republican politics, and became a federal judge appointed by President Richard Nixon.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter named him FBI director to help the agency recover from controversies linked to illegal surveillance under J. Edgar Hoover. Webster led the bureau for nearly a decade, shifting its focus to political corruption, drugs, and espionage. He also increased diversity by recruiting more Black, Hispanic, and female agents.

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan appointed him CIA director amid the Iran-Contra scandal. Known for his integrity, Webster disciplined officers involved and worked to restore the agency’s image. He retired in 1991 but continued to speak out in defense of the FBI, even criticizing attacks on it during Donald Trump’s presidency.

In 2002, Webster briefly served as chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, created after corporate scandals. He resigned after a month due to controversy over his role on another company’s audit committee.

Over his career, Webster earned respect across party lines for his commitment to justice. In 2019, he wrote that the rule of law protects Americans from “monarchs, despots, and tyrants.”

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Jo Clugston, three children from his first marriage to Drusilla Lane Webster, and a legacy as one of America’s most trusted public servants.

