LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

Over his career, Webster earned respect across party lines for his commitment to justice. In 2019, he wrote that the rule of law protects Americans from 'monarchs, despots, and tyrants'

Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 9, 2025 13:31:30 IST

William Webster, the only person to lead both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has died at the age of 101. His family called him an “extraordinary man” who spent his life protecting his country and the rule of law.

Born on March 6, 1924, in St Louis, Webster served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War before earning a law degree in 1949. He worked as a lawyer, entered Republican politics, and became a federal judge appointed by President Richard Nixon.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter named him FBI director to help the agency recover from controversies linked to illegal surveillance under J. Edgar Hoover. Webster led the bureau for nearly a decade, shifting its focus to political corruption, drugs, and espionage. He also increased diversity by recruiting more Black, Hispanic, and female agents.

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan appointed him CIA director amid the Iran-Contra scandal. Known for his integrity, Webster disciplined officers involved and worked to restore the agency’s image. He retired in 1991 but continued to speak out in defense of the FBI, even criticizing attacks on it during Donald Trump’s presidency.

In 2002, Webster briefly served as chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, created after corporate scandals. He resigned after a month due to controversy over his role on another company’s audit committee.

Over his career, Webster earned respect across party lines for his commitment to justice. In 2019, he wrote that the rule of law protects Americans from “monarchs, despots, and tyrants.”

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Jo Clugston, three children from his first marriage to Drusilla Lane Webster, and a legacy as one of America’s most trusted public servants.

ALSO READ: Ex-Trump Aide John Bolton Issues ‘Enormous Mistake’ Warning, Says ‘Tariffs Could Push India Closer To…’

Tags: ciaFBIWilliam Webster

RELATED News

US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Big Statement Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet, Says ‘Decision Without Ukraine Will…’
Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?