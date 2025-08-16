LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Air Canada Flight Attendants Have Announced Complete Shut Down?

Why Air Canada Flight Attendants Have Announced Complete Shut Down?

The strike was called by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The move has affected 10,000 flight attendants and has thrown the plans of Air Canada’s 130,000 daily passengers into chaos.

Air Canada flight attendants announce complete shut down
Air Canada flight attendants announce complete shut down

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 16, 2025 12:44:13 IST

Air Canada’s flight attendants went on strike early Saturday. The decision has forced the airline to halt all operations and left many travellers stranded. The strike was called by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The move has affected 10,000 flight attendants and has thrown the plans of Air Canada’s 130,000 daily passengers into chaos.

What exactly happened?

The walkout began at 12:58 am, shortly after CUPE’s 72-hour strike notice expired. After that, Air Canada announced a complete shutdown of its global network. Their network reportedly connects 180 cities.

By Friday night, ahead of the strike, Air Canada had already cancelled more than 600 flights, affecting over 100,000 travelers. Its full Saturday schedule of around 700 flights has now been scrapped.

The dispute centers on wages and compensation for ground duties, such as helping passengers during boarding, for which attendants are not paid. CUPE argues Air Canada’s proposals fall “below inflation and below market value.” The airline’s latest offer would see a senior attendant earn about CAN$87,000 ($65,000) by 2027.

The strike comes as Canada’s economy is already under strain from Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, raising fears of broader disruptions. The Business Council of Canada warned that a prolonged stoppage could cause “immediate and extensive harm” to both travelers and supply chains.

According to reports, the strike may not last long. The reason could be that the airline might not want to risk losing hundreds of millions of dollars during peak season.

Tags: air canada

Why Air Canada Flight Attendants Have Announced Complete Shut Down?

Why Air Canada Flight Attendants Have Announced Complete Shut Down?
Why Air Canada Flight Attendants Have Announced Complete Shut Down?
Why Air Canada Flight Attendants Have Announced Complete Shut Down?
Why Air Canada Flight Attendants Have Announced Complete Shut Down?

