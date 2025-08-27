Why Did South Korea Ban Smartphones In School Classrooms?

South Korea has announced a major move and approved a new law banning the use of smartphones in schools during classes. The motive behind the move is to tackle rising concerns about phone addiction among children and teenagers. The law will come into effect from the new school year starting March 2026.

The latest move is the result of a bipartisan effort in parliament and follows growing research that shows the negative effects of excessive phone use.

Supporters of the bill, including many parents and teachers, argue that smartphones distract students from studies and affect their ability to build friendships and take part in school activities.

Several other countries have already taken similar steps. France and Finland have limited bans, mainly in schools for younger children, while Italy, the Netherlands, and China have imposed broader restrictions across all schools.

Parents in South Korea have expressed relief over the new measure. “Children these days just can’t seem to put their smartphones down,” said Choi Eun-young, a mother of a 14-year-old student in Seoul, reported BBC. She added that phones not only disrupt learning but also stop children from engaging properly with their friends.

The issue extends beyond schools. A 2024 government survey showed that many of South Korea’s 51 million people admit to spending more time on their phones than needed. Over one-third of teenagers say they struggle to control the hours spent scrolling through social media videos.

However, the ban has also faced criticism. Some students argue it restricts their freedom, while the Korean Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union said it takes away students’ right to access smartphones.

