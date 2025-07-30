Home > World > Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?

Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered a tsunami threat across the Pacific. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued alerts for Hawaii, Ecuador, and Russia - regions facing the highest risk. Japan, despite its proximity, reports minor waves but has evacuated nearly 2 million residents as a precaution.

Tsunami warning issued after 8.8 quake near Kamchatka; Hawaii, Ecuador at high risk, Japan evacuates 1.9 million. Photo/X.
Tsunami warning issued after 8.8 quake near Kamchatka; Hawaii, Ecuador at high risk, Japan evacuates 1.9 million. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 30, 2025 10:30:07 IST

Hawaii Tsunami Warning: After a devastating 8.8 earthquake hit off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami warning for the Northern Hawaiian Islands.

The agency is forecasting tsunami waves of over 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tide levels and are expected to hit within the next few hours.

Northern Hawaii, Russia, and Ecuador Facing Highest Tsunami Threat

The Northern Hawaiian Islands are currently facing one of the highest tsunami threats globally, alongside Russia and Ecuador, according to the latest forecast from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Japan on the other hand is facing a relatively modest tsunami impact, where wave heights have reached only about 1 to 1.5 feet which is  far below the earlier predicted 10-foot waves.

Also Read: In Videos: Kamchatka Buildings Tremble As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Warning

Why Are Hawaii and Ecuador  Facing Higher Tsunami Threats Than Japan?

Despite Japan being less than 1,000 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter, tsunami waves are expected to be higher in Hawaii and Ecuador.

The two regions are located more than 3,000 and 8,000 miles away, respectively from the epicenter however, water is displaced towards these regions by the undersea earthquake near Russia’s coast.

“Tsunamis push out primarily in one direction, depending on how the fault line ruptures,” explained seismologists tracking the event. While the tsunami spreads across the ocean basin, the greatest energy remains focused along the direction of the rupture.

Tsunami Forecast For Hawaii

In Hawaii, the north and northwest facing shores of the Northern Hawaiian Islands are expected to experience the first and largest waves, with arrival times around 7:17 p.m. HST (1:17 a.m. ET). These areas may see waves surpassing 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tide levels.

Other parts of Hawaii are forecast to experience waves between 1 to 3 meters (3 to 9 feet) above typical tide levels.

Japan Issues Evacuation Orders For Over 1.9 Million Residents

Japan has issued evacuation orders for over 1.9 million residents across the country as tsunami waves struck multiple coastal areas. 

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency has issued localized evacuation orders affecting 1,905,596 people in 21 prefectures. The largest numbers of evacuees are from Hokkaido, Kanagawa, and Wakayama prefectures.

Also Read: Live Updates: Magnitude 8.0 Earthquake Strikes Russia’s Kamchatka, Tsunami Floods Severo-Kurilsk, Residents Evacuated

Tags: earthquaketsunami warningWorld news

RELATED News

What Is a Tsunami Warning And Where Has It Been Issued After the Kamchatka, Russia Earthquake
India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts
8.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan, Hawaii, California, And Alaska: What We Know
Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September
Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After Powerful 8.0 Earthquake Near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

LATEST NEWS

From Wall Street To Dalal Street: Fed Rate Pause May Steady India Bonds- Here Is What You Need To Know
Gen Z Falls Hard For ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’—Unexpected Drama, Nostalgia, And Sass Spark A Binge-Watching Frenzy!
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?
Delhi Assembly To Conduct Paperless Monsoon Session From August 4
Bengaluru to launch School for Children undergoing cancer treatment and their siblings
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts
Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up
Sonu Sood Turns Fifty-Two: Bollywood’s Real-Life Hero Who Stole Hearts During COVID-19
Nitish Kumar Hikes Incentives For ASHA And Mamta Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Gold Price Today: Potential Dip Expected Before Upcoming Festivals- Market Awaits Fed Policy, Check Rates In Your City NOW!
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?