Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?

Hawaii Tsunami Warning: After a devastating 8.8 earthquake hit off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami warning for the Northern Hawaiian Islands.

The agency is forecasting tsunami waves of over 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tide levels and are expected to hit within the next few hours.

Northern Hawaii, Russia, and Ecuador Facing Highest Tsunami Threat

The Northern Hawaiian Islands are currently facing one of the highest tsunami threats globally, alongside Russia and Ecuador, according to the latest forecast from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://t.co/wdFzeu1I0h for the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2025

Japan on the other hand is facing a relatively modest tsunami impact, where wave heights have reached only about 1 to 1.5 feet which is far below the earlier predicted 10-foot waves.

Why Are Hawaii and Ecuador Facing Higher Tsunami Threats Than Japan?

Despite Japan being less than 1,000 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter, tsunami waves are expected to be higher in Hawaii and Ecuador.

The two regions are located more than 3,000 and 8,000 miles away, respectively from the epicenter however, water is displaced towards these regions by the undersea earthquake near Russia’s coast.

“Tsunamis push out primarily in one direction, depending on how the fault line ruptures,” explained seismologists tracking the event. While the tsunami spreads across the ocean basin, the greatest energy remains focused along the direction of the rupture.

This is what a real tsunami looks like.

Over 2 meters of vertical displacement measured at Midway, a huge signal for deep water.

Waves like this amplify near shore. Hawaii and other Pacific coasts: this one’s not minor. pic.twitter.com/axSlBYwDQF — Ryan Hall, Y’all (@ryanhallyall) July 30, 2025

Tsunami Forecast For Hawaii

In Hawaii, the north and northwest facing shores of the Northern Hawaiian Islands are expected to experience the first and largest waves, with arrival times around 7:17 p.m. HST (1:17 a.m. ET). These areas may see waves surpassing 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tide levels.

Other parts of Hawaii are forecast to experience waves between 1 to 3 meters (3 to 9 feet) above typical tide levels.

Japan Issues Evacuation Orders For Over 1.9 Million Residents

Japan has issued evacuation orders for over 1.9 million residents across the country as tsunami waves struck multiple coastal areas.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency has issued localized evacuation orders affecting 1,905,596 people in 21 prefectures. The largest numbers of evacuees are from Hokkaido, Kanagawa, and Wakayama prefectures.

