‘Will Continue Intense And Constructive Negotiations’: Pakistan Urges Continued Dialogue as US-Iran Talks End Without Agreement in Islamabad

The talks between Iran and the US ended in Islamabad on Sunday morning, it did not reach a major agreement. Pakistan, which hosted the meeting, said it will keep helping the two countries to continue the talks and also asked both sides for a ceasefire.

Pakistan’s deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, gave a short update. He said that Pakistan contributed in helping both sides talk to each other throughout the weekend.

‘I, along with the Defence Forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning,’ says Pakistan’s deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.

What Were The Talks All About?

The aim of the meeting was to end the six-week war in the Middle East but it ended without a deal.

On Saturday according to US and Pakistani officials familiar with the discussions, a team of technical experts joined negotiators in Islamabad to discuss three main points: keeping the peace for longer, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and slowly removing trade sanctions against Iran, cited by Bloomberg.

How Pakistan Reacted To The Ceasefire Talks?

Ishaq Dar urged both sides to continue with their talks of ceasefire, even after the talks ended without any agreement.

“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire,” he said.

“Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagements and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US in the days to come,” he added.

He also thanked both Iran and the US for recognising Pakistan as the mediator for peace talks by accepting Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif’s proposal.



How US Reacted To The Ceasefire Talks?

US Vice President JD Vance said the meetings ended without a peace agreement. He explained that Iran refused to accept the US terms regarding nuclear weapons.

“But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance said to the reporters.

After talking to the reporters on the peace talks, at around 7:00 am local time, Vance left for the US, according to a report by Reuters.

Also Read: ‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal