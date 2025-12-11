LIVE TV
Will Pakistan Government Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail Amid Fresh Protests From His Supporters? Here's What We Know

Pakistan may shift former PM Imran Khan from Adiala Jail as continuous PTI protests disrupt the area. Punjab authorities, consulting with the federal government, are considering moving him to another facility, including District Jail Attock, citing security and public disturbance concerns.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (PHOTO: X)
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 11, 2025 15:24:07 IST

Former Prime Minister in Pakistan Imran Khan may be transferred out of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail following continued protest activities by his supporters outside the jail, the officials claimed on Wednesday. 

An official of the Punjab government informed PTI that the provincial government is likely to make a decision shortly in consultation with the federal government. 

Will Pakistan Government Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail? 

According to the official, the government of the Punjab is thinking of relocating the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, to some other facility, considering the continuous protest demonstrations outside the Adiala Jail, and that District Jail Attock is among the alternative possibilities.

Prime Minister’s coordinator Information Ikhtiyar claimed that the ongoing protests had upset the lives of people living around the jail complex.

They are trying to disseminate chaos in the pretext of a protest outside Adiala. He said that a good number of PTI leaders would wish to have their jailed leader moved to other places.

Meeting denied causes protests to intensify

On Tuesday, there was tension outside Adiala Jail when Khan did not see his sister and lawyers due to the refusal of the prison authorities. After the rejection, his followers and sisters organised a demonstration.

To this, Punjab Police fired water cannons at the crowd and took several vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday. The area was later cleared. The PTI criticized the move by the police and claimed that the family of Khan was denied entry to the patient even though there were court orders.

The party termed the application of water cannons to the women in severe winter conditions as inhuman and showed that the authorities were not respecting their former prime minister right as a prisoner.

The charges brought by Pakistan general against Khan

The media accused Khan of a well-planned onslaught against the armed forces due to allegations that were made against him by a senior Pakistani general last week, terming him as a narcissistic and psychologically disturbed individual.

The media division of the army, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary also threatened Khan that this was not to happen any longer.

According to the news agency, PTI, Chaudhry said: That threat comes with a delusional mind of a delusional person, who has become slave to his ego, believing that his wishes are larger than those of the state of Pakistan, when speaking to the media.

The extent of his ego and his desires and frustrations have grown to the point where he believes that the world would stop existing without him, he said, without mentioning 78-year-old Khan who has resided in jail since August 2023.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 3:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS