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Home > World News > Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

Donald Trump suggested the US could seize Iran’s key oil hub at Kharg Island as tensions escalate, with thousands of American troops deploying to the region. The conflict has widened across the Middle East, impacting global oil markets and raising fears of further military escalation despite ongoing indirect negotiations.

(IMAGE: X)
(IMAGE: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 30, 2026 08:14:29 IST

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Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

In his proposal to seize the major Iranian oil export base at Kharg Island, the US President Donald Trump named it his favourite choice as the tensions continued in the current US-Israeli war on Iran. Trump has told the Financial Times that the idea of taking possession of the Iranian oil reserves might be a strategic move, although there are others in America who have opposed this. Iran has been facing a possible military target in Kharg Island where most of its oil exports go through during the recent weeks. Such action, analysts caution, would greatly aggravate the dispute and upset energy markets around the globe which are already strained, with the Brent crude rising above $116 per barrel.

Trump’s ‘Take The Oil In Iran’ And Kharg Island Seizure 

According to Trump, the Pentagon is considering several military solutions, among which there may be the operation of capturing and detaining Kharg Island. He asserted that Iran had weak defences in the island but opined that the US troops could capture it with relative ease but analysts have pointed out that the move would be very risky. The US already started bringing more forces to the area with thousands of both Marine Corps and 82nd Airborne Division forces, whose training is focused on the rapid assault and occupation operations. It has been reported that the number of troops that may be engaged in the possible operations is approximately 10,000, highlighting the fact that Washington is preparing to engage in a wider military operation.

US- Israel-Iran War Latest News

The conflict has already expanded beyond Iran and Israel, with attacks reported across the region. A recent attack on an American air base in Saudi Arabia left American troops wounded and military equipment damaged with more rebels in Yemen, the Houthi shooting missiles at Israel, increasing the threat of a more significant war. Though it intensified, Trump claimed that indirect talks with Iran, which were said to be conducted with the help of Pakistani intermediaries, were being made, and Tehran had until April 6 to get a deal or face additional attacks on its energy infrastructure. He further asserted that Iran had permitted safe passage of other types of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz although the uncertainty about the stability of the region and the world energy supply is steadily increasing.

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Tags: global oil supply riskhome-hero-pos-1Iran oil export hubKharg Island military actionKharg Island seizureoil market shockTrump Iran oil remarkus-iran conflict

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Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

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Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

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Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up
Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up
Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up
Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

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