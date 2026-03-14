World War 3 Loading? North Korea Fires 10 Ballistic Missiles Amid US–South Korea Joint Drills; One Falls Just Outside Japan’s EEZ

North Korea on Saturday fired at least 10 ballistic missiles over the peninsula, the South Korean army said in a statement.

The projectiles, which were later identified, were fired into the sea as the United States and South Korea conduct major defence exercises in the region.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, one of the projectiles landed just outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Notably, an EEZ is a region of 200 nautical miles seaward around a country in which it has exclusive rights to undertake economic activities.

“The projectile appeared to have fallen in the sea,” Japan’s coast guard said.

Five days earlier, Seoul and Washington had kicked off large-scale military exercises that both sides describe as defensive in nature.

The drills are meant to test their preparedness against potential military threats from North Korea.

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Pyongyang, which possesses nuclear weapons, has repeatedly condemned such exercises, arguing that they are effectively “dress rehearsals” for an armed attack by the two allies.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, South Korea’s prime minister held talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, where the two leaders discussed possible ways to revive dialogue with North Korea – negotiations that have remained stalled since 2019.

Is World Heading Towards A Larger Conflict

The development in East Asia comes as the western part of the continent remain embroiled in the massive war between the United States-Israel coalition and Iran. On Saturday, tensions reached new heights when US attacked the “crown jewel of Iran” the Kharg Island, which houses major oil supply for the Shia dominated country.

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce the latest US attack in the region, calling it the most powerful attack yet.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote.

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