World’s Most Powerful Militaries In 2025 Revealed: This Country Is At Top, Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

Some of the most groundbreaking technological advancements today are happening on the military frontlines. For decades, militaries have played a key role in driving innovation. However, not all nations have managed to keep up with this rapid modernisation. While the United States and Russia continue to develop some of the most advanced defence technologies, several other countries have struggled to adapt.

Military strength today isn’t defined by troop numbers alone. It also depends on assets like warships, aircraft, tanks, and submarines, along with defence budgets and access to critical natural resources such as oil, gas, and coal.

Global Firepower, a defense analytics platform, recently released its 2025 Military Strength Ranking, evaluating 145 nations based on over 60 parameters. These include geography, equipment, finances, and logistical capabilities. The ranking measures conventional military power while excluding nuclear weapons.

According to the 2025 report, the United States continues to hold the title of the world’s most powerful military, earning a PowerIndex score of 0.0744. The US dominates in nearly every category, including submarines, aircraft, attack helicopters, transport vessels, and global infrastructure such as airports, ports, and railways. It also leads in oil and natural gas production capacity.

Russia follows in second place with a PowerIndex score of 0.0788.

Notably, India secured the fourth position, with a PowerIndex score of 0.1184. Pakistan, meanwhile, stood at 12th place with a PowerIndex of 0.2513.

ALSO READ: World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank