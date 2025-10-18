WTA 125K Series, Río Ladies Open Women's Singles Results

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 05:21:58 IST

Oct 17 (OPTA) – Results from the WTA 125K Series, Río Ladies Open Women's Singles matches on Friday .. Quarter Finals .. 1-Simona Waltert (CHE) beat Tara Wuerth (HRV) 2-6 6-2 7-6(4) 3-Julia Grabher (AUT) beat 6-Sinja Kraus (AUT) 6-0 5-7 6-3 Alice Rame (FRA) beat Martina Colmegna (ITA) 4-6 6-1 6-2 Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO) beat Sada Nahimana (BDI) 6-4 6-1

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 5:21 AM IST
QUICK LINKS