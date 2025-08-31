Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…

Xiao He, a humanoid AI assistant, has been installed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, across the summit venue. The robot is reportedly handling tasks such as parcel sorting and reception. Tianjin is hosting the largest-ever SCO Summit, bringing together leaders from over 20 nations.

Xiao He Interacts With Journalists At SCO Summit 2025

The robot interacted with ANI ahead of the summit, “I’m Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, I provide multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities.”

#WATCH | Tianjin, China: The Humanoid Robot, Xiao He says, “I’m Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, I provide multilingual support, real-time information… https://t.co/cMnzzxGAPE pic.twitter.com/A7ZYi3LBdz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

The Humanoid Xiao He further added, “My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers. My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration.”

Also Read: Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

Highlighting its proficiency in three languages, it also provided details of the arrangements at the summit.

Xiao He Emotions

Xiao He said, “Key arrangements include designated for foreign and domestic media… The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone…”

The media center for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (#SCO) Summit officially opened on Thursday, providing registered domestic and international journalists with services including broadcasting, press releases, and summit information. #Robots are widely deployed… pic.twitter.com/cE4AjvdguO — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) August 29, 2025

Xiao He is proficient in three languages -Chinese, English, and Russian. Xiao He provides multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities. Integrated emotional recognition algorithms also allow the robot to interpret and respond to human emotions, enhancing its interactive capabilities.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Why Is China The Dragon, India The Elephant And Russia The Bear? Know The Reasons