LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…

Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…

Meet Xiao He, a humanoid AI assistant at the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, who is helping delegates and media. The robot handles parcel sorting, reception, and multilingual support. It even interacts with journalists, showcasing advanced AI features and emotional recognition

Humanoid AI Xiao He assists delegates and media at SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, offering multilingual and smart support. Photo/ANI.
Humanoid AI Xiao He assists delegates and media at SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, offering multilingual and smart support. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 31, 2025 14:11:00 IST

Xiao He, a humanoid AI assistant, has been installed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, across the summit venue. The robot is reportedly handling tasks such as parcel sorting and reception. Tianjin is hosting the largest-ever SCO Summit,  bringing together leaders from over 20 nations.

Xiao He Interacts With Journalists At SCO Summit 2025

The robot interacted with ANI ahead of the summit, “I’m Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, I provide multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities.”

The Humanoid Xiao He further added, “My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers. My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration.”

Also Read: Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

Highlighting its proficiency in three languages, it also provided details of the arrangements at the summit.

Xiao He Emotions

Xiao He said, “Key arrangements include designated for foreign and domestic media… The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone…”

Xiao He is proficient in three languages -Chinese, English, and Russian. Xiao He provides multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities. Integrated emotional recognition algorithms also allow the robot to interpret and respond to human emotions, enhancing its interactive capabilities.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Why Is China The Dragon, India The Elephant And Russia The Bear? Know The Reasons

Tags: pm modi china visistSCO Summit 2025Xiao He robot

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…
Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…
Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…
Meet Xiao He, Robot That Can Speak Chinese, English, Russian, Interprets Human Emotions, Its Main Purpose Is To…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?