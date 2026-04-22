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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha Highlights ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 5-1 AASC | Coman Grabs Hattrick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Reach Final

🕒 Updated: April 22, 2026 23:54:30 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, ACL 2 Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage AFC Champions League 2 clash as NASR Take On AASC in Dubai.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final. Photo X
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final. Photo X

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AS IT HAPPENED, ACL 2: Al Nassr got the better of Al Ahli 5-1 in the AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final on Wednesday to book their place in the final of the competition. Kingsley Coman was the hero as led from the front with a hattrick. Other goal-scorers were Angelo and Abdullah-Al-Hamdan. Cristiano Ronaldo had an off day in the office as he missed a number of chances. Al Ahli started off well by taking the lead through Vansane but were unable to cope up with the pace and power of the Saudi giants. Al Nassr will now face Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the summit clash on May 16. Stay tuned for NASR vs AASC live score, NASR vs AASC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NASR vs AASC encounter here on NewsX.

Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr head into this crucial fixture full of confidence after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Al Wasl in the previous round. It was a dominant all-round display from Jorge Jesus’ side, who controlled the game from start to finish and underlined their credentials as one of the tournament favourites.

The Saudi Pro League giants have been in excellent form in recent weeks, producing consistent performances across competitions. Their attack has looked sharp, while the defensive unit has remained solid, giving the team the perfect balance ahead of this high-pressure clash.

Much of the spotlight will naturally fall on Cristiano Ronaldo, whose experience and ability to deliver in big moments make him a key figure once again. Alongside a talented supporting cast, the Portuguese superstar will aim to inspire Al Nassr to another victory and guide the club into the final.

Al Nassr are expected to approach the game aggressively, looking to dominate possession and dictate the tempo from the opening whistle. If they manage to impose themselves early, they could make life difficult for the visitors.

Al Ahli Preview

Al Ahli SC Doha arrive at the semifinal in decent form after winning their last two matches. Those results have given the Qatari side valuable momentum heading into one of their biggest matches of the season.

However, consistency has been a challenge for Al Ahli during the campaign. While they have shown the quality to compete with strong opposition, there have also been matches where they struggled to maintain control for the full ninety minutes. Against a side like Al Nassr, they will need to remain focused throughout.

Head coach Younes Ali will likely emphasize tactical discipline and defensive organization. Limiting the space available to Al Nassr’s attackers will be crucial if Al Ahli hope to stay in the contest. They may also look to exploit transitions and counter-attacking opportunities whenever chances arise.

The Brigadiers know they enter the game as underdogs, but knockout football often produces surprises. If they can frustrate Al Nassr and remain compact, they could create an opportunity to reach the final.

Al Nassr versus Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match will be LIVE in India?

The match will not be telecast live on TV in India and will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 9.30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Where to watch Al Nassr versus Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi Final match in Dubai (UAE) and the rest of the Middle East?

The match will be televised live on beIN Sports AFC channels in the MENA areas and live-streamed on TOD TV from 8:00 PM Dubai Time on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

Team News

Al Nassr will be without goalkeeper Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al Buainain, with both players sidelined through injury. Their expected recovery timeline points toward a return later in the year. Midfielder Sami Al Najei is also a doubt and remains uncertain for the semifinal.

Despite those absences, Al Nassr still possess a strong squad filled with quality and depth, allowing Jorge Jesus several options when selecting his starting lineup.

Al Ahli SC Doha, meanwhile, have received a major boost ahead of the clash, with all players reported fit and available for selection. Having a full squad gives Younes Ali greater flexibility in terms of tactics and substitutions during the match.

With Al Nassr carrying momentum and Al Ahli determined to upset the favourites, fans can expect a competitive semifinal battle at Zabeel Stadium. The Saudi side may hold the edge on paper, but Al Ahli will believe they have enough quality to challenge for a place in the AFC Champions League Two final.

Live Updates

  • 23:31 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score ACL 2: NASR 5-1 AASC At Full-Time

    That’s it! Al Nassr are in the final of the AFC Champions League 2! They win 5-1 tonight and will play the summit clash against Japan’s Gamba Osaka on 16th May! 

  • 23:28 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score ACL 2: NASR 5-1 AASC After 90+4 Minutes

    4 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 23:23 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score: NASR 5-1 AASC After 88 Minutes

    Just 5 minutes to go in the match and it’s all but over for Al Ahli! They did well to get into the final but now they have to bid goodbye to the competition. 

  • 23:18 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score ACL 2: NASR 5-1 After 82 Minutes

    GOOOAL!! Abdullah-Al Hamdan makes it 5-1! The substitute makes an immediate impact after coming on!

  • 23:09 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score: NASR 4-1 AASC After 76 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Kingsley Coman’s goal! 

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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha Highlights ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 5-1 AASC | Coman Grabs Hattrick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Reach Final

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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha Highlights ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 5-1 AASC | Coman Grabs Hattrick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Reach Final
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha Highlights ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 5-1 AASC | Coman Grabs Hattrick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Reach Final
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha Highlights ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 5-1 AASC | Coman Grabs Hattrick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Reach Final
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha Highlights ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 5-1 AASC | Coman Grabs Hattrick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Reach Final

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