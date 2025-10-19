LIVE TV
Diwali 2025 in Haryana: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Muhurat for Gurgaon, Faridabad & More

Diwali 2025 in Haryana: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Muhurat for Gurgaon, Faridabad & More

Diwali 2025 in Haryana will be celebrated on October 20, with Laxmi Puja Muhurat from 7:06 PM to 8:16 PM in major cities. Homes and streets will glow with diyas and rangolis as families perform Ganesh Puja, Laxmi Puja, and Aarti, making it a joyous evening of devotion, light, and festivity.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: October 19, 2025 23:15:16 IST

Introduction

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, will illuminate Haryana on Monday, October 20, 2025. Cities like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, and Ambala will shine with diyas, rangolis, and festive decorations. Families across the state will perform Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja, and Aarti, seeking blessings for prosperity, happiness, and peace. The celebrations will blend traditional rituals with vibrant community gatherings.

Date and Time

  • Diwali / Laxmi Puja Date: Monday, 20 October 2025

  • Amavasya Tithi: 3:44 PM (20 Oct) – 5:54 PM (21 Oct)

  • Laxmi Puja Muhurat: 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM IST

  • Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM IST

  • Vrishabha Kaal: 7:06 PM – 9:01 PM IST

City-wise Shubh Muhurat for Laxmi Puja (Approximate)

City Laxmi Puja Muhurat Ganesh Puja (Before Laxmi Puja) Aarti (After Laxmi Puja)
Gurgaon 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM
Faridabad 7:05 PM – 8:15 PM 6:40 PM – 7:00 PM 8:18 PM – 8:33 PM
Panipat 7:07 PM – 8:17 PM 6:43 PM – 7:03 PM 8:22 PM – 8:37 PM
Karnal 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM
Ambala 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM
Hisar 7:05 PM – 8:15 PM 6:40 PM – 7:00 PM 8:18 PM – 8:33 PM
Rohtak 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM

Note: Timings are approximate. Local sunset times and priestly traditions may slightly alter the exact muhurat.

How to Perform the Puja

Ganesh Puja

  1. Place Lord Ganesha’s idol on a clean altar.

  2. Offer modaks, ladoos, and flowers.

  3. Light a diya and incense sticks.

  4. Recite Ganesh mantras.

  5. Conclude with arati.

Laxmi Puja

  1. Clean and decorate the puja area with flowers and diyas.

  2. Place idols or pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha.

  3. Offer sweets, fruits, and coins.

  4. Light diyas and incense sticks.

  5. Chant mantras: “Om Shreem Mahalakshmiye Namah.”

  6. Conclude with aarti.

Aarti

  • Performed at the end of the puja with devotional songs and waving a lamp in front of the deities.

Festival of Lights Celebrations in Haryana

  • Homes & Temples: Cities like Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Karnal are beautifully decorated with diyas and lanterns.

  • Markets: Local markets bustle with shopping for sweets, gifts, and decorations.

  • Community Events: Many areas host cultural performances and safe fireworks displays.

  • Family Gatherings: Families come together for prayers, feasts, and festive celebrations.

Disclaimer

The timings mentioned above are based on general Panchang data and may vary slightly depending on local sunset times and priestly traditions. Devotees are advised to confirm the exact muhurat with their local temple or pandit before performing rituals.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 11:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS