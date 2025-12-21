Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Kalyan Padala Scripts History As First Commoner Champion, Lifts Trophy With ₹35 Lakh

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 concluded on a high note, with Kalyan Padala emerging as the winner, creating history as the first commoner contestant to lift the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy. The much-anticipated finale aired live on Star Maa, while the full episode is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Close Finale Battle Between Kalyan and Thanuja

According to Samayam Telugu, the final face-off was a closely fought contest between Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy. After weeks of intense tasks, emotional moments and audience votes, Kalyan secured the highest votes, pushing Thanuja to the runner-up position.







Prize Money Breakdown: ₹35 Lakh for the Winner

Kalyan Padala took home a cash prize of ₹35 lakh along with the trophy. Earlier, Demon Pavan self-eliminated from the competition, opting for a ₹15 lakh cash offer, which left the remaining prize money for the winner. Demon Pavan eventually finished as the second runner-up.

Final Standings: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 5

Winner: Kalyan Padala

Runner-up: Thanuja Puttaswamy

2nd Runner-up: Demon Pavan

4th Place: Emmanuel

5th Place: Sanjjanaa Galrani

Fans Celebrate Kalyan’s Historic Win

Soon after reports of Kalyan’s victory surfaced online, fans flooded his Instagram handle with congratulatory messages. Comments such as “Our man has won” and “Congratulations Kalyan” poured in, celebrating his journey from a commoner to champion.

Mixed Reactions and Social Media Debate

While many hailed Kalyan’s victory, discussions erupted on platforms like Reddit, with users debating whether he was the most deserving winner. Some viewers felt contestants like Emmanuel, Thanuja, or Demon Pavan were equally deserving, while others questioned the role of social media popularity and PR. Despite the debate, Kalyan’s fan support remained strong.







Thanuja Thanks Kalyan During Finale

In an emotional moment during the finale task, Thanuja thanked Kalyan for standing by her throughout the season. She said, “If there was anyone in the house who understood me and stood by my side like family, it was Kalyan,” highlighting their bond inside the house.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale aired live on Star Maa. Viewers who missed the live telecast can watch the full episode on Jio Hotstar, where all episodes of the season are currently available for streaming.

