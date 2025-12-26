‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

A fresh controversy has erupted between former Bigg Boss contestants Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui, reigniting online debate and fan speculation. The tension escalated after Munawar’s NGO remarks, which many believe as a veiled dig at Elvish, triggering speculation of a deeper rift between the two.

But the story didn’t stop there. Elvish later responded indirectly to the allegation, breaking his silence through subtle remarks and social media activity that many interpreted as a counter to Munawar’s claims.

What Happened Between Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui?



Munawar Faruqui has reportedly called out Elivsh Yadav over what he hinted could be an NGO-related donation scam. The controversy surfaced after Yadav shared a video on Friday, December 19, featuring a family seeking financial assistance for their child, who has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The family said the life-saving injection required for treatment has to be sourced from the US and costs nearly Rs 9 crore.

Shortly after the clip was shared by Elvish, urged forward to come forward and help the family, Munawar took to his social media stories, alleging that certain NGO’s approach celebrities and influencers through agencies and offer them paid collaborations to create emotionally charged content.

Munawar Faruqui Instagram Story

Munawar Faruqui shared an Instagram story, claiming that despite his high professional fess, the agencies were willing to pay him to promote emotionally driven content. He shared, “Humare charges bohot high hai, and they were ready to pay. Pehle toh hum iss tarah ka promotion kare hi naa. I was shocked. Ki yaar, yeh konsa dhanda chal raha hai? Ho sakta hai genuine ho ya na ho, but ilaaj ke baad ka paisa kahan jayega? (Our charges are very high, and they were ready to pay. First of all, we don’t even do this kind of promotion. I was shocked. What kind of business is this? It may or may not be genuine, but where will the money collected after the treatment go?”

He further alleged that raising such massive sums through crowdfunding is an underlying business motive beyond medical aid. Calling the practice “sick”, Munawar said, “Agar itna crowd fund jama karne wale ho, uske alawa kuch toh business motive hoga na. Sick hai bhai! Sab pagal ho chuke hai. (If you’re raising such a huge amount through crowdfunding, there has to be some other business motive behind it. It’s sick, man. Everyone has gone mad.)”

Elvish Yadav Counter Attack

In response to the backlash, Elvish shared a video on X, pushing back against Munawar Faruqui’s allegations. Addressing the claims, he said, “I am seeing everyone on the internet saying I have done scam by taking money. Firstly, I don’t take money to help someone. So what is the logic this time?”

Elvish clarified that he does not charge anyone for helping others and questioned the logic behind the accusation. expressing confusion over why anyone would believe that a person seeking to assist a family in need would demand money in return.

The social media influencer also stressed that the fundraising process was completely transparent. He said all relevant details, including the NGO’s barcode and payment links, were clearly displayed and accessible to the public.

Munawar Faruqui Addresses Recent Backlash

Munawar Faruqui posted a story on his social media account, talking about the backlash he received after uploading a photo with Elvish Yadav. In the shared story, he clarified that his intention was to draw attention to irregularities in charity works, not to single out or attack any individual. He further said that he shares a brother-like bond with Elvish Yadav and stressed that Elvish was never the focus of his remarks.

By tagging the post with Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui wrote, “It only take 1 call to resolve anything between brothers, and we did that.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!