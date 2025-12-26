LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > ‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

A fresh controversy has erupted between former Bigg Boss contestants Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui, reigniting online debate and fan speculation. The tension escalated after Munawar’s NGO remarks, which many believe was a veiled dig at Elvish, triggering speculation of a deeper rift between the two. In response to the backlash, Elvish clarified that he does not charge anyone for helping others and questioned the logic behind the accusation.

Bigg Boss contestants Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui, reigniting online debate.
Bigg Boss contestants Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui, reigniting online debate.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 26, 2025 14:02:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

A fresh controversy has erupted between former Bigg Boss contestants Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui, reigniting online debate and fan speculation. The tension escalated after Munawar’s NGO remarks, which many believe as a veiled dig at Elvish, triggering speculation of a deeper rift between the two. 

You Might Be Interested In

But the story didn’t stop there. Elvish later responded indirectly to the allegation, breaking his silence through subtle remarks and social media activity that many interpreted as a counter to Munawar’s claims.

What Happened Between Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui?

Munawar Faruqui has reportedly called out Elivsh Yadav over what he hinted could be an NGO-related donation scam. The controversy surfaced after Yadav shared a video on Friday, December 19, featuring a family seeking financial assistance for their child, who has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The family said the life-saving injection required for treatment has to be sourced from the US and costs nearly Rs 9 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

Shortly after the clip was shared by Elvish, urged forward to come forward and help the family, Munawar took to his social media stories, alleging that certain NGO’s approach celebrities and influencers through agencies and offer them paid collaborations to create emotionally charged content. 

Munawar Faruqui Instagram Story 

Munawar Faruqui shared an Instagram story, claiming that despite his high professional fess, the agencies were willing to pay him to promote emotionally driven content. He shared, “Humare charges bohot high hai, and they were ready to pay. Pehle toh hum iss tarah ka promotion kare hi naa. I was shocked. Ki yaar, yeh konsa dhanda chal raha hai? Ho sakta hai genuine ho ya na ho, but ilaaj ke baad ka paisa kahan jayega? (Our charges are very high, and they were ready to pay. First of all, we don’t even do this kind of promotion. I was shocked. What kind of business is this? It may or may not be genuine, but where will the money collected after the treatment go?”

He further alleged that raising such massive sums through crowdfunding is an underlying business motive beyond medical aid. Calling the practice “sick”, Munawar said, “Agar itna crowd fund jama karne wale ho, uske alawa kuch toh business motive hoga na. Sick hai bhai! Sab pagal ho chuke hai. (If you’re raising such a huge amount through crowdfunding, there has to be some other business motive behind it. It’s sick, man. Everyone has gone mad.)”

Elvish Yadav Counter Attack 

In response to the backlash, Elvish shared a video on X, pushing back against Munawar Faruqui’s allegations. Addressing the claims, he said, “I am seeing everyone on the internet saying I have done scam by taking money. Firstly, I don’t take money to help someone. So what is the logic this time?” 

Elvish clarified that he does not charge anyone for helping others and questioned the logic behind the accusation. expressing confusion over why anyone would believe that a person seeking to assist a family in need would demand money in return.

The social media influencer also stressed that the fundraising process was completely transparent. He said all relevant details, including the NGO’s barcode and payment links, were clearly displayed and accessible to the public. 

Munawar Faruqui Addresses Recent Backlash 

Munawar Faruqui posted a story on his social media account, talking about the backlash he received after uploading a photo with Elvish Yadav. In the shared story, he clarified that his intention was to draw attention to irregularities in charity works, not to single out or attack any individual. He further said that he shares a brother-like bond with Elvish Yadav and stressed that Elvish was never the focus of his remarks.

By tagging the post with Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui wrote, “It only take 1 call to resolve anything between brothers, and we did that.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit! 

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 2:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: big bossbigg bossElvish YadavElvish Yadav munawarMunawar FaruquiMunawar Faruqui Elvish Yadav fight

RELATED News

Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Kalyan Padala Scripts History As First Commoner Champion, Lifts Trophy With ₹35 Lakh

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Meets Premanand Maharaj, Days After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spiritual Meet

‘He Was Very Old, Tried To Kiss Me’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Malti Chahar Recalls Disturbing Casting Couch Experience With A Director, Says She Knew His Entire Family

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate

LATEST NEWS

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

Is Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman Pro-India Or Closer To China? Here’s What He Thinks About Hindus In The Country

India’s Real GDP Growth Expected To Become More Broad-Based In 2026

Digital Branding Visionary Mehul Purohit Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ for Its Powerful Storytelling and Brand-Building Potential

Days after Namo Bharat Sex Video, Obscene Video Of A Woman Shot Inside A Washroom of Vindhya Vyapar Mela Gets Leaked, Fair Organizers Face Heat Over Basic Security

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: All You Need To Know About The Highest Civilian Honour For Children

2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

WPL 2026: When and How to Buy Tickets, Check Dates, Venues, Live Streaming on OTT – All You Need to Know

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Reaches Fifty In Style, Hits Massive Six Off Ravi Bishnoi | WATCH

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants
‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants
‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants
‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

QUICK LINKS