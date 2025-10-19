LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > AIMIM’s New Bihar Strategy: Two Hindu Candidates Among 25 Announced By Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM announced 25 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls, including two Hindu nominees Rana Ranjit Singh from Dhaka and Manoj Kumar Das from Sikandra marking the party’s effort to expand beyond its Muslim voter base.

AIMIM announced 25 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)
AIMIM announced 25 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 19, 2025 14:51:41 IST

On Sunday, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its first list of candidates (25) for the Bihar Assembly polls, in what marks a major turning point for it. The Hyderabad-based party, that has previously focused only on the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, has looked past its base. And majorly in this case the party has fielded two non-Muslim candidates (locally).

According to the list shared by AIMIM on X, the two Hindu candidates are Rana Ranjit Singh, who is a Hindu Rajput, from the Muslim-majority Dhaka constituency in East Champaran district, and Manoj Kumar Das, who will represent the party from Sikandra seat. This selection of candidates signals AIMIM’s attempt to broaden its voter base and project itself as a party for all marginalized communities, not just Muslims.



Among the other key candidates, AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman will contest from Amour, while Adil Hasan (Balrampur), Shamimul Haq (Narkatia), Anas Salam (Gopalganj), Murshid Alam (Jokihat), and Tausif Alam (Bahadurganj) are also in the fray. The list features several well-known names from the party’s Seemanchal cadre who have been active in local issues concerning education, unemployment, and social justice.

Is AIMIM contesting alone in Bihar Election?

Owaisi’s AIMIM is contesting the Bihar Assembly polls in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party and the Janata Party, after being sidelined by the INDIA bloc during seat-sharing talks. The party has vowed to contest up to 100 seats, presenting itself as an alternative voice for the Dalits, backward classes, and minorities.

Sharing the list, AIMIM posted, “Inshallah, we hope to become the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar. This list has been prepared by the AIMIM Bihar unit in consultation with the national leadership.”

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

By fielding two Hindu candidates for the first time, Owaisi’s AIMIM has made a clear statement: it aims to move beyond identity politics and appeal to a wider electorate, directly challenging the RJD-Congress combine in Bihar’s social justice narrative.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan And Prashant Kishor Battle For Political Supremacy

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 2:51 PM IST
