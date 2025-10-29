Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made a bold declaration that the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections is a done deal. “I have made a complete tour of Bihar and have witnessed huge crowds everywhere. On the 14th, by 1 p.m., the game will be over for Lalu and Rahul. Amit Shah mentioned that “1 bajte-bajte Lalu-Rahul ka supda saaf,” the minister said to the audience at a rally in Samastipur.

Shah Compared NDA with the Five Pandavas

Shah, with the help of a plot line from the Mahabharata, said, “It is not an election to elect our candidates as legislators or not to make them ministers. The upcoming elections are aimed at liberating the state of Bihar from the ‘jungle raj’ once and for all. Like five Pandavas, all five parties of our coalition are together in this election.”

Moreover, he said, “In the NDA, Bihar is blessed with the support of Modiji, the guidance of Chief Minister Nitishji, the vibrancy of Chirag Paswan, the lifelong commitment of Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the wisdom of Upendra Kushwaha.”

Criticism of the Opposition’s Dynastic Politics

Shah took a very pointed dig at the Mahagathbandhan, saying that “We have provided a ticket to a 25-year-old who is not Maithili Thakur and has no political background. Is there any way this will happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji is planning to make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) the Chief Minister, and Sonia ji is aiming for Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister.”

Opposition’s Manifesto Promises

The Mahagathbandhan had earlier released its manifesto under the title ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’, which contained several promises, including ‘Mai-Behin Maan Yojana’ that assures a monthly payment of ₹2,500 to women, the revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and better management of Waqf properties. Polls for the Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes declared on November 14.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)