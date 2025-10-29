LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Amit Shah predicts NDA’s victory in Bihar elections, compares alliance to Pandavas, and slams Mahagathbandhan’s dynastic politics ahead of polls.

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 29, 2025 17:37:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made a bold declaration that the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections is a done deal. “I have made a complete tour of Bihar and have witnessed huge crowds everywhere. On the 14th, by 1 p.m., the game will be over for Lalu and Rahul. Amit Shah mentioned that “1 bajte-bajte Lalu-Rahul ka supda saaf,” the minister said to the audience at a rally in Samastipur.

 

Shah Compared NDA with the Five Pandavas

Shah, with the help of a plot line from the Mahabharata, said, “It is not an election to elect our candidates as legislators or not to make them ministers. The upcoming elections are aimed at liberating the state of Bihar from the ‘jungle raj’ once and for all. Like five Pandavas, all five parties of our coalition are together in this election.”

You Might Be Interested In

Moreover, he said, “In the NDA, Bihar is blessed with the support of Modiji, the guidance of Chief Minister Nitishji, the vibrancy of Chirag Paswan, the lifelong commitment of Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the wisdom of Upendra Kushwaha.”

Criticism of the Opposition’s Dynastic Politics

Shah took a very pointed dig at the Mahagathbandhan, saying that “We have provided a ticket to a 25-year-old who is not Maithili Thakur and has no political background. Is there any way this will happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji is planning to make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) the Chief Minister, and Sonia ji is aiming for Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister.”

 

Opposition’s Manifesto Promises

The Mahagathbandhan had earlier released its manifesto under the title ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’, which contained several promises, including ‘Mai-Behin Maan Yojana’ that assures a monthly payment of ₹2,500 to women, the revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and better management of Waqf properties. Polls for the Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes declared on November 14.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 5:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 Bihar pollsamit shahBihar ElectionsbjpChirag PaswanLalu Prasad YadavmahagathbandhanNDANitish Kumarrahul gandhi

RELATED News

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

LATEST NEWS

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

Russia Prepares To Capture This Strategic Ukrainian City: What Will It Mean For The Ongoing War?

India vs Australia 1st T20 Called Off Due To Rain In Canberra

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Major Concern, List Includes War In East, Alien Contact And…

Meet Shivangi Singh, Rafale Pilot Pakistan Falsely Claimed Was Captured, Who Now Poses With President Murmu

THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Star Has Quit Bollywood After A 7-year Sentence, Trying To Make A Living With Garments Business In Philippines

Fake News Exposed: Pakistan Government Denies Rumours Of Salman Khan Being Labelled A Terrorist Over Balochistan Remark

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja, Video Goes Viral

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Ends Month On A High: Sensex Rises 369 Points, Nifty Reclaims 26,000

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’
Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’
Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’
Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

QUICK LINKS