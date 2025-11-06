LIVE TV
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is finally here, and voters are all set to cast their votes for their reliable candidate. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is scheduled for November 6, with the second phase set for November 11, 2025.

Bihar Election 2025 result date.
Bihar Election 2025 result date.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 6, 2025 11:32:05 IST

Bihar Assembly Election Result Date: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is finally here, and voters are all set to cast their votes for their reliable candidate. The Election Commission of India has officially released the full schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election. Unlike previous years, the elections will be held in two phases instead of three. 

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is scheduled for November 6, with the second phase set for November 11, 2025. 

Bihar Election 2025 Result Date 

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is scheduled for November 6, with the second phase set for November 11, 2025. The elections will be conducted across 90.712 polling booths with an average of 818 voters per booth. Bihar has 7.42 crore registered voters, including 3,92 crore men and 3,5 crore women. 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 1 Schedule 

Issue of Gazette Notification: October 10, 2025

Last Date of Nominations: October 17, 2025 

Scrutiny of Nominations: October 18, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 Date: November 6, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 Completion: November 16, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Schedule 

Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13, 2025

Last Date of Nominations: October 20, 2025 

Scrutiny of Nominations: October 23, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Date: November 11, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Ends: November 16, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Voting Time 

In the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, voters can cast their votes at designated polling stations from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is recommended that voters arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth voting process. 

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 11:31 AM IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

