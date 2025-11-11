Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

Bihar Assembly Election Result Date: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Phase 2 began today, across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state. Polling started at 7 a.m., with around 3.7 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of several key candidates from NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and JD (U). A healthy voter turnout was recorded in the early hours, with Gaya, Kishanganj, and Jamui leading in participation.

Security arrangements have been tightened across all polling stations to ensure peaceful and fair voting, as political parties continue to express confidence in their prospects following a high voter turnout in the first phase. The Election Commission of India has officially released the full schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election. Unlike previous years, the elections will be held in two phases instead of three.

Bihar Election 2025 Result Date

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concluded on November 6, and the second phase began on November 11, 2025. The elections are conducted across 90.712 polling booths with an average of 818 voters per booth. Bihar has 7.42 crore registered voters, including 3,92 crore men and 3,5 crore women. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 saw voters head to the polls across multiple constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 1 Schedule

Issue of Gazette Notification: October 10, 2025

Last Date of Nominations: October 17, 2025

Scrutiny of Nominations: October 18, 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 Date: November 6, 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 Completion: November 16, 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Schedule

Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13, 2025

Last Date of Nominations: October 20, 2025

Scrutiny of Nominations: October 23, 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Date: November 11, 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Ends: November 16, 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Voting Time

In the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, voters can cast their votes at designated polling stations from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is recommended that voters arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth voting process.