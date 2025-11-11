LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date and Vote Counting Time: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Phase 2 began today, across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state. Polling started at 7 a.m., with around 3.7 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of several key candidates from NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and JD (U). The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 11, 2025 13:57:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

Bihar Assembly Election Result Date: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Phase 2 began today, across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state. Polling started at 7 a.m., with around 3.7 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of several key candidates from NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and JD (U). A healthy voter turnout was recorded in the early hours, with Gaya, Kishanganj, and Jamui leading in participation. 

Security arrangements have been tightened across all polling stations to ensure peaceful and fair voting, as political parties continue to express confidence in their prospects following a high voter turnout in the first phase. The Election Commission of India has officially released the full schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election. Unlike previous years, the elections will be held in two phases instead of three. 

Bihar Election 2025 Result Date 

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concluded on November 6, and the second phase began on November 11, 2025. The elections are conducted across 90.712 polling booths with an average of 818 voters per booth. Bihar has 7.42 crore registered voters, including 3,92 crore men and 3,5 crore women. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 saw voters head to the polls across multiple constituencies. 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 1 Schedule 

Issue of Gazette Notification: October 10, 2025

Last Date of Nominations: October 17, 2025 

Scrutiny of Nominations: October 18, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 Date: November 6, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 Completion: November 16, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Schedule 

Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13, 2025

Last Date of Nominations: October 20, 2025 

Scrutiny of Nominations: October 23, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Date: November 11, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Ends: November 16, 2025 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Voting Time 

In the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, voters can cast their votes at designated polling stations from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is recommended that voters arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth voting process. 

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly Election 2025bihar assembly election phase 1Bihar Assembly Election Resultbihar assembly election result datebihar assembly elections phase 2Bihar Election 2025Bihar election Phase 2bihar election voting timeBihar Electionsbihar elections result datebiharelectionnewscheck bihar election polling boothpolling boths

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria

Post-Delhi Blast, Bihar Locks Down Nepal Border For 72 Hours During Polls

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Timings: When and Where to Watch Live Broadcast and Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (12 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious About Official Work

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here’s What We Know

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

First Visuals Surface: Blast At District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Pakistan Leaves Nine Dead And Multiple Injured, Watch!

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

“Not being allowed to meet him”: Family of Pulwama Doctor Arrested in Faridabad Arms Haul Denies Allegations

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

QUICK LINKS