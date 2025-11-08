Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Scolds Bodyguard For ‘Not Knowing How To Fire Gun’, Video Goes Viral

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has come under scrutiny after a video emerged showing him reprimanding his bodyguard for allegedly being unable to fire his weapon. In the footage, which has circulated widely on social media, Sinha is seen speaking on the phone and questioning the purpose of having a bodyguard who cannot use his firearm. The guard stands outside his vehicle holding a rifle during the exchange.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha’s ‘Bulldozer’ Remark Draws Criticism

The video surfaced shortly after an incident in Khoriari village where supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) reportedly surrounded Sinha’s car and threw stones and slippers at it. According to ANI, the group was heard chanting “murdabad” as the vehicle was targeted.

बिहार के इस दंगाई उपमुख्यमंत्री को सुनिये, अपने बॉडीगार्ड को भला बुरा कह रहा है कह रहा है जब फायरिंग नही कर सकता तो ऐसा बॉडीगार्ड रहने से क्या फायदा। मतलब विजय सिन्हा चाहते थे जो जनता उनका विरोध कर रहे थे उसपे बॉडीगार्ड गोली चला देते?pic.twitter.com/l5frH0CmZw — Lalu Prasad Yadav (Parody) (@ModiLeDubega) November 6, 2025

Sinha has also faced criticism for a statement suggesting that bulldozers would be used against those responsible for the attack. Speaking to ANI, he said, “These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win. They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village.”

Election Commission Responds

The Election Commission of India has taken note of the situation. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday instructed the Bihar Director General of Police to take action against the offenders. The Commission stated that strict measures would be taken and that no one would be allowed to act outside the law.

However, the Election Commission has not issued any comment regarding Sinha’s bulldozer remarks.

Clash With RJD MLC Ajay Singh

Earlier this week, Sinha was also involved in a heated exchange with RJD MLC Ajay Singh. A video of the argument went viral, in which Sinha alleged that Singh had caused trouble after drinking alcohol. Singh, meanwhile, accused Sinha of obstructing his vehicle.

A subsequent breath analyzer test reportedly did not support Sinha’s accusation. Following the test results, the RJD criticized the Deputy Chief Minister.

#WATCH | Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha says, “These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win…They turned… https://t.co/4uKBAq7bC0 pic.twitter.com/kY3Ti6Qzl0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Party spokesperson Priyanka Bharti posted on X, “Deputy CM Vijay Sinha has accused our MLC Ajay Singh Ji of drinking alcohol. The police conducted a LIVE breath analyzer test in which no alcohol was found.”

She added, “Now, will the people of the foul-mouthed area surrender themselves for arrest over giving sister insults and threats of running a bulldozer? Because the commission won’t do it on its own!”

Bihar Elections Phase 2 On November 11

The first phase of voting in Bihar took place on Thursday across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Several prominent leaders are contesting, including Mahagathbandhan’s Tejashwi Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, and JD(U) candidates Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from the party, was also in the fray.

The second and final phase of polling is scheduled for Tuesday, 11 November. Counting of votes will take place on Friday, 14 November.

