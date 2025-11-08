Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Scolds Bodyguard For ‘Not Knowing How To Fire Gun’, Video Goes Viral

LIVE TV
al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha is facing criticism after a video showed him scolding his bodyguard for allegedly not being able to fire his weapon. The incident comes amid tensions in Khoriari village, where Sinha’s convoy was reportedly attacked. His subsequent “bulldozer” remarks against RJD supporters have triggered political controversy.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 8, 2025 15:44:45 IST

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has come under scrutiny after a video emerged showing him reprimanding his bodyguard for allegedly being unable to fire his weapon. In the footage, which has circulated widely on social media, Sinha is seen speaking on the phone and questioning the purpose of having a bodyguard who cannot use his firearm. The guard stands outside his vehicle holding a rifle during the exchange.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha’s ‘Bulldozer’ Remark Draws Criticism

The video surfaced shortly after an incident in Khoriari village where supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) reportedly surrounded Sinha’s car and threw stones and slippers at it. According to ANI, the group was heard chanting “murdabad” as the vehicle was targeted.

Sinha has also faced criticism for a statement suggesting that bulldozers would be used against those responsible for the attack. Speaking to ANI, he said, “These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win. They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village.”

Also Read: Who Will Be Bihar’s Next Chief Minister? Big Battle Between Nitish Kumar And Tejashwi Yadav With Prashant Kishor Emerging As Surprise Contender | All Key Contenders Explained

Election Commission Responds

The Election Commission of India has taken note of the situation. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday instructed the Bihar Director General of Police to take action against the offenders. The Commission stated that strict measures would be taken and that no one would be allowed to act outside the law.

However, the Election Commission has not issued any comment regarding Sinha’s bulldozer remarks.

Clash With RJD MLC Ajay Singh

Earlier this week, Sinha was also involved in a heated exchange with RJD MLC Ajay Singh. A video of the argument went viral, in which Sinha alleged that Singh had caused trouble after drinking alcohol. Singh, meanwhile, accused Sinha of obstructing his vehicle.

A subsequent breath analyzer test reportedly did not support Sinha’s accusation. Following the test results, the RJD criticized the Deputy Chief Minister.

Party spokesperson Priyanka Bharti posted on X, “Deputy CM Vijay Sinha has accused our MLC Ajay Singh Ji of drinking alcohol. The police conducted a LIVE breath analyzer test in which no alcohol was found.”

She added, “Now, will the people of the foul-mouthed area surrender themselves for arrest over giving sister insults and threats of running a bulldozer? Because the commission won’t do it on its own!”

Bihar Elections Phase 2 On November 11

The first phase of voting in Bihar took place on Thursday across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Several prominent leaders are contesting, including Mahagathbandhan’s Tejashwi Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, and JD(U) candidates Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from the party, was also in the fray.

The second and final phase of polling is scheduled for Tuesday, 11 November. Counting of votes will take place on Friday, 14 November.

Also Read: Bihar Elections Phase 2: What Time Does Voting Start? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:44 PM IST
