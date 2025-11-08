Who Will Be Bihar’s Next Chief Minister? Big Battle Between Nitish Kumar And Tejashwi Yadav With Prashant Kishor Emerging As Surprise Contender | All Key Contenders Explained

The first phase of the Bihar Elections has ended with a record turnout. The second and final phase is scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The one question that is intriguing voters and observers all over is – who will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar? While the INDIA bloc’s Mahagathbandhan has officially declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has hinted at continuing with Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Elections: Key CM Contenders

Nitish Kumar: The Longest-Serving CM of Bihar

If the NDA secures victory, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar remains a prominent contender.

Known as “Sushasan Babu” for his governance reforms and also nicknamed “Paltu Ram” for his shifts between alliances, Nitish Kumar is one of Bihar’s most influential political figures. He has served as Chief Minister since 2005, except for a brief period of 278 days when Jitan Ram Manjhi held the post. He had also assumed the CM post for seven days in 2000.

Born on 1 March 1951 in Bakhtiyarpur, near Patna, Nitish Kumar emerged from the JP Movement during the Emergency period. He joined the Janata Party in the 1970s, won his first Assembly election in 1985, and later co-founded the Samata Party with George Fernandes.

In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Barh and went on to serve as Union Railway Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He first became CM in 2000 with BJP’s support, but resigned within a week after failing to secure majority support.

Tejashwi Yadav: INDIA Bloc’s Declared CM Face

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, is the Mahagathbandhan’s official CM candidate.

Tejashwi began his public life in cricket, representing Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and playing for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL (2008–09). He joined the RJD in 2010 and won the Raghopur Assembly seat in 2015.

At age 26, he became Deputy Chief Minister after the RJD–JD(U)–Congress alliance won the 2015 state elections. When Nitish Kumar rejoined the BJP-led NDA in 2017, Tejashwi became Leader of Opposition. He served as Deputy CM again in 2022, when Nitish Kumar switched alliances back to the Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi returned to the Opposition in 2024 after Nitish Kumar once again moved back to the NDA. He now leads the INDIA bloc in the 2025 elections.

Prashant Kishor: Strategist-Turned-Politician

Prashant Kishor, now heading the Jan Suraaj campaign, is positioning himself as an alternative force. He has previously strategised for several high-profile leaders, including Nitish Kumar.

Jan Suraaj is contesting independently, and Kishor is not contesting a seat himself. If he becomes Chief Minister, he would need to win an Assembly seat within six months to remain in the role. While his chances of sweeping the election alone are limited, his influence could shape alliance equations post-results.

Samrat Choudhary: BJP’s Rising Organisational Face

Currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is seen as a potential surprise candidate. The BJP is known for unexpected leadership selections, and Choudhary’s growing prominence has drawn attention ahead of the elections.

Chirag Paswan: A Challenger

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, remains a notable figure in Bihar politics. His Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contested 137 seats independently in 2020, opposing JD(U), and won a single seat. This time, the LJP (RV) is contesting 29 seats as part of the NDA after prolonged negotiations.

Chirag has been both a competitor and a partner to Nitish Kumar, making him another possible candidate, depending on the alliance’s internal equations.

Upendra Kushwaha: RLM Leader in the Mix

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha is also being discussed for the CM’s post. Though his party is contesting only six seats, he has political significance due to his influence among the Kushwaha caste groups. He has previously served as Union minister and legislator in both houses of Parliament. His name cannot be ruled out if the NDA opts for a surprise pick.

Opinion Poll Signals Public Mood on Next Bihar CM

An opinion poll released on November 1 suggested that Tejashwi Yadav is currently the most preferred CM candidate among voters. When respondents were asked if the BJP should back Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s face, 33 percent said the party should put forward its own candidate, while 24 percent expressed satisfaction with Nitish Kumar’s performance.

Despite this, 56 percent of those surveyed said Nitish Kumar’s tenure as Chief Minister was better than the period when RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi headed the state.

A C-Voter survey in late September showed 9.5 percent of respondents preferring Chirag Paswan as Chief Minister, while 6.8 percent opted for Samrat Choudhary.

An October 25 opinion poll indicated a close contest: 34.7 percent believed the Mahagathbandhan would win, while 34.4 percent predicted an NDA victory. About 8.4 percent expected a hung assembly. Another survey on October 8 showed 41.3 percent leaning toward NDA, and 39 percent toward Mahagathbandhan.

