LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

BJP workers in Bihar prepared 501 kg of laddoos, celebrating the predicted NDA win, as exit polls indicate a clear victory.

BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos for NDA Victory
BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos for NDA Victory

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 12, 2025 16:02:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Patna, Bihar: On November 12, as Bihar braces for the counting of votes on November 14, political fervour has already begun to surge in the state capital, with party workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparing for celebrations in anticipation of a favourable outcome.

In Patna, BJP workers have come together to prepare laddoos after several exit polls predicted the NDA’s win in the polls.

 

They say that around 501 kilograms of laddoos are being prepared ahead of the counting day.

One of the workers, Krishna Kumar Singh, said, “NDA is winning the Bihar elections with a thumping majority, exit polls have also shown. Before that, we had ordered the preparation of 501 kg of ladoos. We will distribute it among people who have voted for us to remain in power. The people of Bihar have made up their mind – 2025, fir se NDA aur Nitish.”‘

 

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded at the residence of Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, where workers have begun setting up tents, arranging chairs, and decorating the premises in anticipation of the counting results. Party members said that preparations are underway to welcome supporters and well-wishers who are expected to gather on the day of the results.

 

Several exit polls are projecting a win for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

 

The People’s Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People’s Insight’s survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

 

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 4:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar PoliticsBJP workerscounting dayExit pollsladdoos celebrationNDA victory

RELATED News

Giriraj Singh Slams Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Amid NDA’s Massive Win Prediction – Calls Out ‘Corruption and Family Politics’

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How Women Voters Outnumbered and Outshined Men at the Polls

Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

LATEST NEWS

Libya Boat Tragedy: 42 Migrants Missing Presumed Dead After Capsize, Only Seven Survive, Confirms UN

Geetanjali Mehlwal: The Creative Powerhouse Behind SonyLIV’s Hit Series Chamak

PM Narendra Modi Visits Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, Set To Attend Key Meeting

Israel Backs India After Deadly Delhi Blast: Israeli FM Gideon Saar offers condolences , Says ‘We Stand United Against Terror’

Is The $28 Billion Hemp Industry At Risk? What The Senate’s New Funding Bill Means For Delta-8 Fans

‘Islam Doesn’t Allow Muslims To Sing Vande Mataram,’ Deobandi Cleric Opposes CM Yogi’s Order To Make National Song Compulsory In Schools

Dr Shaheen Saeed’s Ex-Husband Breaks Silence, Expresses Shock Over Her Jaish-e-Mohammed Links In Delhi Blast Case, Reveals Why They Divorced

Turkiye Confirms Catastrophic Army Plane Crash In Georgia, All 20 Soldiers Dead

Gujarat Explosion: 2 Killed, 20 Injured in Massive Boiler Blast at Pharmaceutical Factory

Uttar Pradesh Horrific Case Caught On CCTV: Student Gets Brutally Beaten By A Dozen Men After He Asked Them To ‘Keep Quiet’ In Library

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

QUICK LINKS