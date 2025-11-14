LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Osama Shahab, son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, won the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election from Raghunathpur with 83,095 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Vikash Kumar Singh by 12,120 votes. His victory strengthens RJD’s hold in Siwan and reflects the constituency’s continued support for his family’s political legacy.

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 14, 2025 19:01:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Osama Shahab, who belongs to the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) party, has emerged victorious in the 2025 election from the Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar. The late powerful leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was originally from the area, is his father.

 

Election Victory

The RJD party candidate Osama Shahab has been declared the winner in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election for the seat of Raghunathpur. He has managed to get a total tally of 83,095 votes so far.

 

Margin of Victory

With a great margin of 12,120 votes, Osama Shahab has been declared the winner over his nearest competitor, who was Vikash Kumar Singh from JD(U), and he got 70,975 votes.

 

Constituency Details

Raghunathpur, in Siwan district, has a vast number of voters coming from different castes and religions like Muslim, Yadav, Rajput, and others. The victory of Osama Shahab has made a significant political declaration because of his family’s dominance in the area.

 

Political Significance

The RJD’s power has been confirmed in the area by this victory. They successfully transferred the previous Harishankar Yadav to the new representative, Osama Shahab. The election results indicate that RJD’s standing in Bihar’s political scenario is quite strong as of November 14, 2025.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025Mohammad ShahabuddinOsama ShahabRaghunathpurrjdSiwan districtVikash Kumar Singhvote margin

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

“Rahul Gandhi set new record of 95 electoral defeats, PM Modi’s magic worked again”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia As NDA Landslide Victory

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samrat Chaudhary Wins Tarapur Seats With A Margin Of 45,843 Votes

Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘I Express My…’

Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur Wins Big In Debut, Becomes Youngest MLA-Elect After Beating Binod Mishra In Alinagar

Lady Driver’s Minor Mishap Near Bengaluru Metro Sparks One-Kilometre Snarl, Triggering Chaos Caught On Camera In Dramatic Footage

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Defends Family Bastion Raghopur, Defeats BJP’s Satish Kumar After Tough Fight

‘Sushashan Ki Jeet Huyi’: PM Modi Reacts As NDA Goes For Historic Landslide Sweep

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

Data Protection Act: India’s Data Protection Law Comes To Force

‘Chapra Se Kaun Jeeta?’ Internet Gets Curious As BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Leaves Singer Khesari Lal Yadav Way Behind, Check Numbers Here

‘Jungle Raj People Won’t Get A Chance To Loot’: Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025
Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025
Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025
Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

QUICK LINKS