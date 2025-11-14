Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Osama Shahab, who belongs to the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) party, has emerged victorious in the 2025 election from the Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar. The late powerful leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was originally from the area, is his father.

Election Victory

The RJD party candidate Osama Shahab has been declared the winner in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election for the seat of Raghunathpur. He has managed to get a total tally of 83,095 votes so far.

Margin of Victory

With a great margin of 12,120 votes, Osama Shahab has been declared the winner over his nearest competitor, who was Vikash Kumar Singh from JD(U), and he got 70,975 votes.

Constituency Details

Raghunathpur, in Siwan district, has a vast number of voters coming from different castes and religions like Muslim, Yadav, Rajput, and others. The victory of Osama Shahab has made a significant political declaration because of his family’s dominance in the area.

Political Significance

The RJD’s power has been confirmed in the area by this victory. They successfully transferred the previous Harishankar Yadav to the new representative, Osama Shahab. The election results indicate that RJD’s standing in Bihar’s political scenario is quite strong as of November 14, 2025.