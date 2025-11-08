Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi Restates ‘Katta’ Jibe At Mahagathbandhan, Says, “Nahi chahiye…”

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked RJD yet again with his ‘katta’ jibes during a rally at Sitamarhi in Bihar. Addressing his “katta” jibe, Modi said that the people of Bihar have rejected violence and misrule.

“People of Bihar do not want ‘katta sarkar’, they are giving sleepless nights to opposition leaders,” he said, addressing a large crowd.

#WATCH | Bihar | During his election rally in Bettiah, PM Narendra Modi raises the slogan of “Nahi chahiye katta sarkaar, fir ek bar Nitish sarkaar.” pic.twitter.com/HpKzQsEqVu — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

The Prime Minister contrasted his government’s efforts with RJD’s alleged focus on crime. “We are providing students with computers, footballs, hockey sticks, but RJD talks about giving ‘katta’ to people,” Modi added.

He further said, “If you listen to the campaign songs and slogans of the RJD, you’ll shiver. From the RJD stage, innocent children are being asked to say that they want to become ‘rangdaar’.”

Calling the first phase of the Bihar polls a strong response to the opposition, Modi remarked, “First phase voter turnout in Bihar polls is 65-volt ‘jhatka’ to ‘jungle raj’.”

Modi Recalls ‘Jungle Raj’ And Invokes Lord Ram

PM Modi has previously criticised the RJD for what he calls the “15 years of jungle raj” in Bihar. He said those years were marked by “‘katta’ (country-made guns), ‘kroorta’ (cruelty), ‘katuta’ (bitterness), ‘kushasan’ (misgovernance), and corruption.”

During the rally, Modi also invoked the name of Lord Ram and Maa Sita, referring to the 2019 Ayodhya verdict. “I am here on the land of Maa Sita, and memories of 5–6 years ago are still vivid. It was November 8, 2019, and the next day, the Supreme Court was to deliver its verdict on Ayodhya (Ram Temple). In my heart, I prayed that with the blessings of Maa Sita, the judgment should come in favour of Ram Lalla. Can a prayer made in the name of Maa Sita ever fail? The Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of Ram Lalla,” he said.

Historic Voter Turnout In Bihar

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced that the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls recorded a historic 65.08% turnout, the highest in the state’s history.

A total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to vote across 45,341 polling stations, 36,733 of which were in rural areas on November 6. The fate of 1,314 candidates (1,192 men and 122 women) was decided in this phase.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, the voter turnout this year was 7.79% higher than the 2020 Assembly polls, which had seen a turnout of 57.29%.

Of the 3.75 crore voters, 1.98 crore are men and 1.76 crore women. Women had come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the November 6 polls.

