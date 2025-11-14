LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

The Mahagathbandhan, including RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M), and CPI(ML)(L), secured key wins across several constituencies in the Bihar Election 2025, retaining strongholds despite the NDA’s overall statewide lead.

Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 14, 2025 12:55:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

The Mahagathbandhan (RJD+,  INC, VSIP, CPI(M), and CPI(ML)(L)) had good success in the 2025 Assembly Elections for Bihar, but overall, the NDA had the most successful outcome in the state. The Mahagathbandhan had more success in regions where it has a historical base, and the Mahagathbandhan was more secure in some significant wins.

Below is the complete listing of Mahagathbandhan candidates are winning and losing by party (which will be updated according to the latest elections that published results).

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – Winning candidates

The RJD has now become the largest party in the Mahagathbandhan.

RJD Leading Candidates:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status
1 SURSAND(26) SYED ABU DOJANA 10943 1271 3/28
2 BISFI(35) ASIF AHMAD 30526 5835 8/28
3 CHHATAPUR(45) DR. VIPIN KUMAR SINGH 32401 2479 8/31
4 NARPATGANJ(46) MANISH YADAV 17742 774 4/29
5 RANIGANJ(47) AVINASH MANGLAM 26460 10193 6/30
6 MAHISHI(77) GAUTAM KRISHNA 44647 8557 12/26
7 DARBHANGA RURAL(82) LALIT KUMAR YADAV 21584 1360 7/25
8 KURHANI(93) SUNIL KUMAR SUMAN 40651 1165 10/27
9 PAROO(97) SHANKAR PRASAD 36961 14678 10/28
10 RAGHUNATHPUR(108) OSAMA SHAHAB 32785 9236 7/25
11 BARHARIA(110) ARUN KUMAR GUPTA 34238 226 10/26
12 MARHAURA(117) JITENDRA KUMAR RAI 21797 1852 7/24
13 GARKHA(119) SURENDRA RAM 35772 7507 9/26
14 PARSA(121) KARISHMA 19592 3113 6/24
15 UJIARPUR(134) ALOK KUMAR MEHTA 44955 11159 11/27
16 MORWA(135) RANVIJAY SAHU 24097 4379 7/25
17 MOHIUDDINNAGAR(137) EJYA YADAV 47314 11186 11/23
18 MATIHANI(144) NARENDRA KUMAR SINGH ALIAS BOGO SINGH 47214 16264 9/29
19 SAHEBPUR KAMAL(145) SATTANAND SAMBUDDHA ALIAS LALAN JEE 31081 8397 8/24
20 KATORIA(162) SWEETY SIMA HEMBROM 36998 2645 9/24
21 BAKHTIARPUR(180) ANIRUDDH KUMAR 59954 326 17/26
22 FATUHA(185) DR. RAMANAND YADAV 38155 2542 11/25
23 MANER(187) BHAI BIRENDRA 64196 20691 16/29
24 SANDESH(192) DIPU SINGH 37593 4620 12/27
25 JAGDISHPUR(197) KISHORE KUNAL 31603 1491 9/27
26 MAKHDUMPUR(218) SUBEDAR DAS 27629 2479 8/22
27 GOH(219) AMRENDRA KUMAR 21972 595 6/27
28 RAFIGANJ(224) GHULAM SHAHID 13109 259 4/31
29 TIKARI(231) AJAY KUMAR 37828 8886 10/30
30 BELAGANJ(232) VISHVANATH KUMAR SINGH 58307 4670 14/23
31 SIKANDRA(240) UDAY NARAIN CHOUDHARY 21461 724 8/27
32 TIKARI(231) AJAY KUMAR 24887 4176 7/30
33 BELAGANJ(232) VISHVANATH KUMAR SINGH 43520 746 11/23

(Full listing to come once final ECI information is published.)

Indian National Congress (INC) – Winning Candidates

Congress achieved victories where it had past loyal voter bases.

Leading INC candidates:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status
1 VALMIKI NAGAR(1) SURENDRA PRASAD 42672 898 11/31
2 KISHANGANJ(54) MD. QAMRUL HODA 35330 7931 10/25
3 MANIHARI(67) MANOHAR PRASAD SINGH 31492 4413 7/28
4 BEGUSARAI(146) AMITA BHUSHAN 29199 2357 7/28
5 BIKRAM(191) ANIL KUMAR 54738 1120 17/31
6 CHENARI(207) MANGAL RAM 3402 221 1/28

Congress candidates winning in traditional strongholds

(Updated names will be added after the ECI has completed confirming.)

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation – CPI(ML)(L) – Winning Candidates

CPI(ML) had significant wins in agrarian and labour-dominated areas.

Leading CPI(ML) candidates:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status
1 PHULWARI(188) GOPAL RAVI DAS 39317 3579 11/33
2 PALIGANJ(190) SANDEEP SAURAV 36422 5308 11/27
3 KARAKAT(213) ARUN SINGH (VILL-AJNAP TOLA) 26503 1882 10/30
4 GHOSI(217) RAMBALI SINGH YADAV 29632 6748 8/24
5 KARAKAT(213) ARUN SINGH (VILL-AJNAP TOLA) 22325 3059 8/30
6 GHOSI(217) RAMBALI SINGH YADAV 20118 6205 5/24

Seats won in Bhojpur, Arrah and adjacent areas

(Updated names will be added after the final ECI data.)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI (M) – List of Winners

CPI (M) will have some victories in left-voting areas in Bihar. 

Main CPI (M) leading candidates in contested areas: 

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status
1 BIBHUTIPUR(138) AJAY KUMAR 30053 2132 9/25

Candidates who will win in areas with substantial left support (Names to be finalized or added when they are officially declared). 

Mahagathbandhan: Complete Losers and Winners List 

The complete constituency wise list of winners and runners up from all the Mahagathbandhan parties will be published after the Election Commission of India finishes with their final tally eci.gov.in.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly election result 2025Bihar Election 2025bihar election Mahagathbandhan winners listbihar election result 2025Bihar Election Result 2025 Complete Winners ListBihar Election Result 2025 Full Winners ListBihar Election Result 2025 Rjd Winners ListBihar election Rjd winners listBihar Rjd winners listBihar vidhan sabha Election Result 2025Bihar vidhan sabha election Rjd winners list

RELATED News

Chirag Paswan Emerges As Strong Force, Strategy Pays Off To Give NDA Major Boost In Bihar Elections

Bihar Elections Results 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah’s Predictions Come True; NDA Inches Towards Landslide Victory With 160+ Seats

Tejashwi Yadav Losing Family Bastion Raghopur? Lalu’s Son Likely To Witness A Kejriwal-Style Upset

Prashant Kishor’s Viral ‘I’ll Quit Politics’ Video Sparks Memes, Social Media Trolls Jan Suraaj Flop In Bihar Elections 2025

Giriraj Singh Predicts Massive NDA Landslide Victory: ‘People Voted for Justice and Growth’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

Giriraj Singh Predicts Massive NDA Landslide Victory: ‘People Voted for Justice and Growth’

All Eyes On Nitish’s Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut As NDA Heads For Landslide Victory

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Secures Affiliation with Kaushalya The Skill University to Launch ‘Techdefence Labs Skill Development Institute’

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 59409 Votes Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

Bihar Election Results 2025: From ‘Jungle Raj’ Violence To Zero Repolls- A Historic Shift In Polling Culture

How To Check Bihar Election 2025 Results On ECI Portal: A Simple, Step-By-Step Guide You Need Today

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: As Counting Begins, In Jhajha JDU Leading, SHREYASI SINGH(BJP) Leads in Jamui, In Chakai RJD is Leading With Savitri Devi

Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown
Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown
Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown
Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

QUICK LINKS