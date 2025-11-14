Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

The Mahagathbandhan (RJD+, INC, VSIP, CPI(M), and CPI(ML)(L)) had good success in the 2025 Assembly Elections for Bihar, but overall, the NDA had the most successful outcome in the state. The Mahagathbandhan had more success in regions where it has a historical base, and the Mahagathbandhan was more secure in some significant wins.

Below is the complete listing of Mahagathbandhan candidates are winning and losing by party (which will be updated according to the latest elections that published results).

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – Winning candidates

The RJD has now become the largest party in the Mahagathbandhan.

RJD Leading Candidates:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 SURSAND(26) SYED ABU DOJANA 10943 1271 3/28 2 BISFI(35) ASIF AHMAD 30526 5835 8/28 3 CHHATAPUR(45) DR. VIPIN KUMAR SINGH 32401 2479 8/31 4 NARPATGANJ(46) MANISH YADAV 17742 774 4/29 5 RANIGANJ(47) AVINASH MANGLAM 26460 10193 6/30 6 MAHISHI(77) GAUTAM KRISHNA 44647 8557 12/26 7 DARBHANGA RURAL(82) LALIT KUMAR YADAV 21584 1360 7/25 8 KURHANI(93) SUNIL KUMAR SUMAN 40651 1165 10/27 9 PAROO(97) SHANKAR PRASAD 36961 14678 10/28 10 RAGHUNATHPUR(108) OSAMA SHAHAB 32785 9236 7/25 11 BARHARIA(110) ARUN KUMAR GUPTA 34238 226 10/26 12 MARHAURA(117) JITENDRA KUMAR RAI 21797 1852 7/24 13 GARKHA(119) SURENDRA RAM 35772 7507 9/26 14 PARSA(121) KARISHMA 19592 3113 6/24 15 UJIARPUR(134) ALOK KUMAR MEHTA 44955 11159 11/27 16 MORWA(135) RANVIJAY SAHU 24097 4379 7/25 17 MOHIUDDINNAGAR(137) EJYA YADAV 47314 11186 11/23 18 MATIHANI(144) NARENDRA KUMAR SINGH ALIAS BOGO SINGH 47214 16264 9/29 19 SAHEBPUR KAMAL(145) SATTANAND SAMBUDDHA ALIAS LALAN JEE 31081 8397 8/24 20 KATORIA(162) SWEETY SIMA HEMBROM 36998 2645 9/24 21 BAKHTIARPUR(180) ANIRUDDH KUMAR 59954 326 17/26 22 FATUHA(185) DR. RAMANAND YADAV 38155 2542 11/25 23 MANER(187) BHAI BIRENDRA 64196 20691 16/29 24 SANDESH(192) DIPU SINGH 37593 4620 12/27 25 JAGDISHPUR(197) KISHORE KUNAL 31603 1491 9/27 26 MAKHDUMPUR(218) SUBEDAR DAS 27629 2479 8/22 27 GOH(219) AMRENDRA KUMAR 21972 595 6/27 28 RAFIGANJ(224) GHULAM SHAHID 13109 259 4/31 29 TIKARI(231) AJAY KUMAR 37828 8886 10/30 30 BELAGANJ(232) VISHVANATH KUMAR SINGH 58307 4670 14/23 31 SIKANDRA(240) UDAY NARAIN CHOUDHARY 21461 724 8/27

(Full listing to come once final ECI information is published.)

Indian National Congress (INC) – Winning Candidates

Congress achieved victories where it had past loyal voter bases.

Leading INC candidates:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 VALMIKI NAGAR(1) SURENDRA PRASAD 42672 898 11/31 2 KISHANGANJ(54) MD. QAMRUL HODA 35330 7931 10/25 3 MANIHARI(67) MANOHAR PRASAD SINGH 31492 4413 7/28 4 BEGUSARAI(146) AMITA BHUSHAN 29199 2357 7/28 5 BIKRAM(191) ANIL KUMAR 54738 1120 17/31 6 CHENARI(207) MANGAL RAM 3402 221 1/28

Congress candidates winning in traditional strongholds

(Updated names will be added after the ECI has completed confirming.)

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation – CPI(ML)(L) – Winning Candidates

CPI(ML) had significant wins in agrarian and labour-dominated areas.

Leading CPI(ML) candidates:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 PHULWARI(188) GOPAL RAVI DAS 39317 3579 11/33 2 PALIGANJ(190) SANDEEP SAURAV 36422 5308 11/27 3 KARAKAT(213) ARUN SINGH (VILL-AJNAP TOLA) 26503 1882 10/30 4 GHOSI(217) RAMBALI SINGH YADAV 29632 6748 8/24

Seats won in Bhojpur, Arrah and adjacent areas

(Updated names will be added after the final ECI data.)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI (M) – List of Winners

CPI (M) will have some victories in left-voting areas in Bihar.

Main CPI (M) leading candidates in contested areas:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 BIBHUTIPUR(138) AJAY KUMAR 30053 2132 9/25

Candidates who will win in areas with substantial left support (Names to be finalized or added when they are officially declared).

Mahagathbandhan: Complete Losers and Winners List

The complete constituency wise list of winners and runners up from all the Mahagathbandhan parties will be published after the Election Commission of India finishes with their final tally eci.gov.in.