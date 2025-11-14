Bihar Election Result 2025: Mahagathbandhan RJD, INC, VSIP, CPI(M) & CPI(ML)(L) Complete Winners List; Constituency-Wise Breakdown

The Mahagathbandhan (RJD+, INC, VSIP, CPI(M), and CPI(ML)(L)) had good success in the 2025 Assembly Elections for Bihar, but overall, the NDA had the most successful outcome in the state. The Mahagathbandhan had more success in regions where it has a historical base, and the Mahagathbandhan was more secure in some significant wins.
Below is the complete listing of Mahagathbandhan candidates are winning and losing by party (which will be updated according to the latest elections that published results).
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – Winning candidates
The RJD has now become the largest party in the Mahagathbandhan.
RJD Leading Candidates:
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|SURSAND(26)
|SYED ABU DOJANA
|10943
|1271
|3/28
|2
|BISFI(35)
|ASIF AHMAD
|30526
|5835
|8/28
|3
|CHHATAPUR(45)
|DR. VIPIN KUMAR SINGH
|32401
|2479
|8/31
|4
|NARPATGANJ(46)
|MANISH YADAV
|17742
|774
|4/29
|5
|RANIGANJ(47)
|AVINASH MANGLAM
|26460
|10193
|6/30
|6
|MAHISHI(77)
|GAUTAM KRISHNA
|44647
|8557
|12/26
|7
|DARBHANGA RURAL(82)
|LALIT KUMAR YADAV
|21584
|1360
|7/25
|8
|KURHANI(93)
|SUNIL KUMAR SUMAN
|40651
|1165
|10/27
|9
|PAROO(97)
|SHANKAR PRASAD
|36961
|14678
|10/28
|10
|RAGHUNATHPUR(108)
|OSAMA SHAHAB
|32785
|9236
|7/25
|11
|BARHARIA(110)
|ARUN KUMAR GUPTA
|34238
|226
|10/26
|12
|MARHAURA(117)
|JITENDRA KUMAR RAI
|21797
|1852
|7/24
|13
|GARKHA(119)
|SURENDRA RAM
|35772
|7507
|9/26
|14
|PARSA(121)
|KARISHMA
|19592
|3113
|6/24
|15
|UJIARPUR(134)
|ALOK KUMAR MEHTA
|44955
|11159
|11/27
|16
|MORWA(135)
|RANVIJAY SAHU
|24097
|4379
|7/25
|17
|MOHIUDDINNAGAR(137)
|EJYA YADAV
|47314
|11186
|11/23
|18
|MATIHANI(144)
|NARENDRA KUMAR SINGH ALIAS BOGO SINGH
|47214
|16264
|9/29
|19
|SAHEBPUR KAMAL(145)
|SATTANAND SAMBUDDHA ALIAS LALAN JEE
|31081
|8397
|8/24
|20
|KATORIA(162)
|SWEETY SIMA HEMBROM
|36998
|2645
|9/24
|21
|BAKHTIARPUR(180)
|ANIRUDDH KUMAR
|59954
|326
|17/26
|22
|FATUHA(185)
|DR. RAMANAND YADAV
|38155
|2542
|11/25
|23
|MANER(187)
|BHAI BIRENDRA
|64196
|20691
|16/29
|24
|SANDESH(192)
|DIPU SINGH
|37593
|4620
|12/27
|25
|JAGDISHPUR(197)
|KISHORE KUNAL
|31603
|1491
|9/27
|26
|MAKHDUMPUR(218)
|SUBEDAR DAS
|27629
|2479
|8/22
|27
|GOH(219)
|AMRENDRA KUMAR
|21972
|595
|6/27
|28
|RAFIGANJ(224)
|GHULAM SHAHID
|13109
|259
|4/31
|29
|TIKARI(231)
|AJAY KUMAR
|37828
|8886
|10/30
|30
|BELAGANJ(232)
|VISHVANATH KUMAR SINGH
|58307
|4670
|14/23
|31
|SIKANDRA(240)
|UDAY NARAIN CHOUDHARY
|21461
|724
|8/27
(Full listing to come once final ECI information is published.)
Indian National Congress (INC) – Winning Candidates
Congress achieved victories where it had past loyal voter bases.
Leading INC candidates:
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|VALMIKI NAGAR(1)
|SURENDRA PRASAD
|42672
|898
|11/31
|2
|KISHANGANJ(54)
|MD. QAMRUL HODA
|35330
|7931
|10/25
|3
|MANIHARI(67)
|MANOHAR PRASAD SINGH
|31492
|4413
|7/28
|4
|BEGUSARAI(146)
|AMITA BHUSHAN
|29199
|2357
|7/28
|5
|BIKRAM(191)
|ANIL KUMAR
|54738
|1120
|17/31
|6
|CHENARI(207)
|MANGAL RAM
|3402
|221
|1/28
Congress candidates winning in traditional strongholds
(Updated names will be added after the ECI has completed confirming.)
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation – CPI(ML)(L) – Winning Candidates
CPI(ML) had significant wins in agrarian and labour-dominated areas.
Leading CPI(ML) candidates:
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|PHULWARI(188)
|GOPAL RAVI DAS
|39317
|3579
|11/33
|2
|PALIGANJ(190)
|SANDEEP SAURAV
|36422
|5308
|11/27
|3
|KARAKAT(213)
|ARUN SINGH (VILL-AJNAP TOLA)
|26503
|1882
|10/30
|4
|GHOSI(217)
|RAMBALI SINGH YADAV
|29632
|6748
|8/24
|5
|KARAKAT(213)
|ARUN SINGH (VILL-AJNAP TOLA)
|22325
|3059
|8/30
|6
|GHOSI(217)
|RAMBALI SINGH YADAV
|20118
|6205
|5/24
Seats won in Bhojpur, Arrah and adjacent areas
(Updated names will be added after the final ECI data.)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI (M) – List of Winners
CPI (M) will have some victories in left-voting areas in Bihar.
Main CPI (M) leading candidates in contested areas:
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|BIBHUTIPUR(138)
|AJAY KUMAR
|30053
|2132
|9/25
Candidates who will win in areas with substantial left support (Names to be finalized or added when they are officially declared).
Mahagathbandhan: Complete Losers and Winners List
The complete constituency wise list of winners and runners up from all the Mahagathbandhan parties will be published after the Election Commission of India finishes with their final tally eci.gov.in.
