Bihar Elections 2025: ‘Jungle Raj’ Attack Won’t Work, But ‘Modi Was Right When…’ Says Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to “instil fear” among voters over RJD chief Lalu Yadav and the party’s so-called “Jungle Raj” will not be effective in the 2025 Bihar Elections 2025.

Prashant Kishor admits that PM Modi was right to urge people to vote against RJD’s rule when there were no viable alternatives in the past. However, he asserted that with Jan Suraaj now emerging as a strong option, the prime minister’s old tactics are unlikely to succeed this time.

Prashant Kishor said, “PM is trying to get votes by instilling fear of the RJD because he has nothing else to say… But this time, the situation has changed…”

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that the record voter turnout in Bihar’s assembly elections signals a desire for change, with 65.08% of voters participating in the assembly polls.

“These self-proclaimed analysts are claiming they know what’s going to happen in Bihar… But no one predicted that Bihar would have the highest voter turnout in the country’s political history. The sheer number of polls shows that change is definitely coming in Bihar,” he said.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.

The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country.