Bihar Elections 2025: Women Perform Mithila's Folk Dance 'Jhijhiya' in Patna to Raise Voting Awareness During Phase 1 Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: Women Perform Mithila’s Folk Dance ‘Jhijhiya’ in Patna to Raise Voting Awareness During Phase 1 Polls

Women in Patna performed the traditional Mithila dance ‘Jhijhiya’ near a polling booth to promote voting awareness as Bihar’s first phase of Assembly elections saw a 13.13% turnout till 9 am.

Bihar Elections 2025: Women Perform Mithila’s Folk Dance ‘Jhijhiya’ in Patna to Raise Voting Awareness During Phase 1 Polls

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 6, 2025 13:15:15 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Women Perform Mithila’s Folk Dance ‘Jhijhiya’ in Patna to Raise Voting Awareness During Phase 1 Polls

Women in Patna responded to the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections with creativity by encouraging citizens to vote via a performance of Jhijhiya, a traditional Mithila folk dance. 

Dance for Democracy

The women collectively rang a giant bell in demonstration of the vibrant folk dance, which has traditionally been performed in worship of Goddess Durga. People in the crowd responded positively, indicating several voters should participate in the democratic process. 



This organization offered a unique opportunity to both spread knowledge about voting and publically encourage all citizens, especially women to step forward and vote during the first phase of the polls. 

Voter Turnout in Early Hours

According to the Election Commission of India, up to 9 am, a cumulative voter turnout of 13.13 percent was recorded. Saharsa district reported the highest cumulative voter turnout of 15.27 percent, while the Lakhisarai District reported the lowest cumulative turnout of 7 percent. Encouraging results were also recorded for voters participating in the morning hours in other districts, such as Begusarai 14.60 percent, Muzaffarpur 14.38 percent, and Vaishali 14.30 percent. 

Polling Happening in 18 Districts

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 First Phase will cover 121 constituencies from 18 districts, including important leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey of the BJP, and Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary of JD(U).

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with voting concluding an hour early in designated areas for security.

(inputs from ani)

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 1:15 PM IST
Bihar Elections 2025: Women Perform Mithila’s Folk Dance ‘Jhijhiya’ in Patna to Raise Voting Awareness During Phase 1 Polls

QUICK LINKS