Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025: Yogi Adityanath Targets Lalu Yadav, ‘RJD Will Eat Poor’s Ration If Elected’

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slammed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav during a Bihar election rally, warning voters that if RJD returns to power, they’ll “eat the poor’s ration.” He also lauded his bulldozer drive and inaugurated flats built on reclaimed mafia land in Lucknow.

UP CM Yogi (PHOTO: X)
UP CM Yogi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 5, 2025 21:23:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on the fodder scam by claiming that in case the party is re-elected in Bihar, they will distribute the ration of the poor.

Speaking at an election rally in Wazirganj Assembly constituency, which will poll in the second phase on November 11, CM Yogi urged the electors not to give an opportunity to Mahagathbandhan in the state.

CM Yogi Launches Attack on Lalu Yadav Over Fodder Scam

He replied, in the first course of the Congress rule, they ate the hay which livestock ate: in case they have a chance to come now they will eat away the ration of the poor. Don’t give them a chance.”

He has criticised Congress and RJD, accusing them of having an ally, the Samajwadi Party, and letting the mafia construct government land. CM Yogi too gave a welcome to the bulldozer operation in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, RJD has a partner in Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP). SP had a mafia protege in which he had constructed four fort-like houses on a land owned by the poor and the government in Lucknow under the SP government. I told my government, when we assumed power, that I said, Fir bulldozer ki karavahi ho jaaye na. High-rise buildings were constructed on the same land to accommodate the poor.

The statements are made by Yogi Adityanath who did the inauguration on the flats built by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme in Lucknow.

These flats were constructed at the area reclaimed by the mafia in Lucknow. These would be low-income families (72) provided with these flats.

Bihar Elections 2025

When CM Yogi inaugurated flats, he said that it was a good thing that he was in Lucknow on this day (Kartik Purnima) to give the allotment of houses which were constructed on a land free of the threat of a notorious mafia.

The second phase of the Bihar elections will be polling of the Wazirganj constituency in the Gaya Ji district. BJP has candidate sitting MLA Birendra Singh against the former MLA of Congress Awadhesh Kumar Singh, and Jan Suraaj Santosh Kumar.

The first phase of the elections is going to be polled on November 6, and the election outcomes will be announced on November 14.

(With agency inputs)

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 9:23 PM IST
Tags: Bihar ElectionsCM Yogi Adityanathlatest election newsrjd

QUICK LINKS