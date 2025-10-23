Bihar Mahagathbandhan Fully United Ahead Of Polls; Tejashwi Promises Jobs And Benefits For Jeevika Didis As NDA Strikes Back

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar is now fully united and gearing up to contest the upcoming elections with full strength. This comes after seat-sharing negotiations were finalized just days ahead of polling for the 243 constituencies on November 6 and 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, along with AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, met RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, assuring that there is “no rift” within the alliance.

“Today, a highly positive meeting took place with Shri Krishna Allavaru, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Shri Tejashwi Yadav. The INDIA alliance in Bihar is fully united and contesting the elections with strength. The full situation will be clarified in the Mahagathbandhan’s press conference tomorrow,” Gehlot said.

Even though the issue of ‘friendly fights on some seats still pertains, Ashok Gehlot has indicated that it is not a matter of concern.

“In 243 seats, due to local leaders and equations, a situation like a friendly fight sometimes arises on 5-7 seats. This is a very small number, but a campaign was run against the Mahagathbandhan in the media over it, whereas in reality, there is no problem at all,” he said.

Taking further leaps to strengthen the alliance’s position in the election, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav announced that Jeevika Didis, who work as community mobilisers, will be made permanent as government employees after the Mahagathbandhan forms government in Bihar.

Bihar Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav assured that the salary of Jeevika Didis will be increased to Rs 30,000 per month. He also added that the future Mahagathbandhan government will waive the interest on loans taken by Jeevika Didis and will provide them with interest-free credit for the next two years.

The Jeevika Didis will also be provided with an additional allowance of Rs 2,000, and the government will ensure insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for all their cadres, Tejashwi said. However, the NDA alliance was quick to pounce on Tejashwi Yadav’s poll promise, asking him to “stop joking around” and suggesting that there is “no substance” in it.

BJP MP Nityanand Rai said, “There is no substance in whatever announcements they make. They are meant to spread confusion. The happiness that has come into the lives of Jeevika Didis is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav is telling white lies.”

“The people of Bihar have made up their minds to form the NDA government in Bihar…PM Modi’s development schemes have reached the masses in Bihar…The NDA government will be formed with an absolute majority,” he later told the reporters.

Additionally, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary questioned why the people during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s government were not given jobs. “His father was CM for 15 years. People of Bihar have seen that not even 94,000 people were given jobs. So far, Nitish Kumar has given govt jobs to about 18 lakh people in his entire tenure. Nitish Kumar works, doesn’t make announcements,” he said.

BJP leader RP Singh claimed that Tejashwi Yadav was “sleeping” during his government, and now he is making promises 10 times more than the budget of Bihar. “When he was in the government, he kept sleeping. His government never talked about the upliftment of women… If the promises you are making are 10 times more than the budget of Bihar, then you should also answer where the money will come from,” he said.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal went further to attack Bihar LoP, suggesting that Tejashwi Yadav is making announcements “out of depression”.

“Opposition is dejected…A few days later, he will say that they will give a Rs 10 Lakh monthly salary to some staff. He is dejected. He is saying things out of depression. Perhaps he doesn’t know what he is saying. So, such words have no value,” Jaiswal said.

JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “The announcements being made by RJD are an attempt to divert attention from the worrisome situation of the Mahagathbandhan. They also know that they will not come to power again…RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should not think that the people of the state are fools. The public knows that Nitish Kumar always does what he says…How can those who are involved in various scams talk about giving jobs?…The NDA government will be formed in Bihar under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar”

Meanwhile, in some of the other developments, former RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni, former Congress district President Bachchu Prasad Biru and Asha Devi joined the BJP.

RJD leader Shweta Suman claimed that the Election Commission cancelled her candidature from Mohania Assembly constituency. She broke down in tears, alleging that the Election Commission officials had been forced to cancel her candidature.

“Pressure was constantly being placed on the RO and CO from Delhi. They were forced to make this decision. They said they were helpless… the BJP, PM Modi, and Amit Shah were the ones putting pressure. Who else would be putting the pressure?” she alleged.

In another development, Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor visited the temple in Sonpur Assembly Constituency as he campaigned for his newly formed party. “From now until the 11th, we will visit various places in Bihar, reminding people of what we have been telling them for the past 3 years and that they should vote accordingly,” he said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

