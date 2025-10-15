LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat

BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat

In the first list released on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been fielded from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively.

BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Bihar elections (ANI)
BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Bihar elections (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 15, 2025 17:45:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025. This took the total tally of declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

The party has announced that singer Maithili Thakur will contest elections from the Alinagar constituency of Darbhanga, and former IPS officer Anand Mishra will run from the Buxar constituency. 

Mishra was previously part of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and had led the party’s Youth Wing as president. 

According to the list released, Ram Chandra Prasad has been fielded from Hayaghat, Ranjan Kumar from Muzaffarpur, Subhash Singh from Gopalganj, Kedar Nath Singh from Baniapur, Chhoti Kumari from Chapra, Vinay Kumar Singh from Sonepur, Birendra Kumar from Rosera, Siyaram Singh from Barh, Mahesh Paswan from Agiaon and Rakesh Ojha from Shahpur.

The party had already declared its candidate in the other 71 seats on Tuesday.

In the first list released on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been fielded from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively.

The party has also fielded former Deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad from Bettiah and Katihar seats, respectively.

The party has also fielded former Union Minister and BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav, once a close confidant of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav from the Danapur assembly seat.

However, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav was unable to secure a ticket from Patna Sahib; instead, the party has fielded Ratnesh Kushwaha from the seat.

BJP has also cut the ticket of Arun Kumar Sinha, who has been MLA for 15 years from the Kumrahar assembly. Sanjay Gupta has been fielded as a candidate for the seat.

The 71-member long list also includes nine female candidates: Renu Devi from Bettaih, Gayatri Devi from Parihar, Devanti Yadav from Narpatganj, Sweety Singh from Kishanganj, Nisha Singh from Pranpur, Kavita Devi from Korha (SC), and Rama Nishad from Aurai.

The BJP Central Election Committee has also approved the names of Mangal Pandey for Siwan, Nitin Nabin for Bankipur, Prem Kumar for Gaya Town, Shreyasi Singh for Jamui, among others, for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier today, NDA ally Janata Dal (United) also released its first list of 57 candidates.

According to the release, the list of candidates for Janata Dal (U) in the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 has been approved by the party’s National President, Nitish Kumar.

While the NDA has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. The Election Commission issued a notification on Monday for the second phase of the state’s assembly polls.

The ruling NDA decided its ticket distribution on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The polling for the 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: BJP Candidate List For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Released, Names Include Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha And…

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 5:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionsbihar assembly elections 2025bjp

RELATED News

BJP Candidate List For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Released, Names Include Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha And…

Tejashwi Meets Congress Venugopal For 2 Hrs As Deadlock On Seat Sharing Still To Be Resolved In Mahagatbandhan

Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?

NDA Set To Announce Seat-Sharing Deal For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Today

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, ‘Punched Me, Touched My Chest’

Brazil's Haddad backs partial revival of expired fiscal measure

Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on dealmaking boost, CFO cites record pipeline

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Arrested For Killing Wife, Know How Murder Plot Was Revealed Six Months After She Died

BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Wall St set for higher open after strong bank earnings, chip stocks rally

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Bank of America beats profit estimates on dealmaking strength, upgrades NII forecast

Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat
BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat
BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat
BJP Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From This Seat
QUICK LINKS