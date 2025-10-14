LIVE TV
BJP Candidate List For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Released, Names Include Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha And…

In Bihar, the polling for the 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections (ANI)
BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 14, 2025 17:29:55 IST

BJP Candidate List For Bihar Elections 2025: On Tuesday, the BJP announced its initial list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, as per an official statement from the party. The polls for the 243-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, with the counting set for November 14. 

According to the release, Jagat Prakash Nadda headed the BJP Central Election Committee that met on October 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the Central Election Committee, were present during the deliberations.

The Central Election Committee approved Mangal Pandey for Siwan, Tarkishore Prasad for Katihar, Ramkripal Yadav for Danapur, Nitin Nabin for Bankipur, Renu Devi for Bettiah, Prem Kumar for Gaya Town, Shreyasi Singh for Jamui, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister, for Lakhisarai, and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary for Tarapur for the Bihar Assembly elections among others.

Here’s the full list:

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats.

The NDA partners include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.Tawde wrote, “Organised and Dedicated NDA… For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP – 101 seats JD(U) – 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) – 29 seats RLM – 06 seats HAM – 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again.”

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:09 PM IST
