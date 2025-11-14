Brahmapur, Ramgarh, Tarari Bihar Election Result 2025: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Brahmapur, Ramgarh, Tarari Election Result 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Bihar Elections 2025 will begin at 8 a.m. on November 14, and the final results are expected to be announced by evening.

Buxar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 assembly constituencies of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. It comes under Buxar (Lok Sabha constituency) for parliamentary elections. The electoral battles in the Buxar Assembly constituency often mirror the intensity of its historical conflicts, with close contests, unexpected results, and narrow victories being a recurring theme.

Brahmpur Assembly Constituency

Brahmpur Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Buxar district is spelt as Brahmpur in Election Commission documents, while the Bihar government records use Brahmpur. Brahampur has a fascinating history, though based more on folklore than historical records. Its name, linked to Lord Brahma, is just one such tale.

Brahmapur, Ramgarh, Tarari Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

As part of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, vote counting for the Brahmapur, Ramgarh, and Tarari Election Result 2025 is set for November 14, 2025. On this day, the outcome of the elections will be declared, revealing the names of the winning candidates as well as the final party positions in these constituencies.

Brahmapur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The results are to be announced tomorrow, on November 14th, 2025.

Brahmapur, Ramgarh, Tarari Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The contesting candidates are- Mahavir Yadav from BSP, Hulas Pande from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Manish Bhushan Ojha from IND, Nitish Kumar from IND, Shambhu Nath Yadav from RJD, Shiv Shankar Das from IND, Sunil Kumar Ray from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Vikrama Gond from Gondvana Gantantra Party

Brahmapur, Ramgarh, Tarari Election Result 2015 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 elections, Brahmpur had 340,864 registered voters, which increased to 349,684 by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voter turnout was 54.52 percent in 2020, lower than the 57.26 percent recorded in 2015. The 2025 result is yet to be announced.

Ramgarh Assembly Constituency

Ramgarh is a block-level town in the Mohania subdivision of Bihar’s Kaimur district. It is located 30 km north of the district headquarters, Bhabua, and 15 km from Mohania. The town is well-connected to Buxar, Arrah, and Patna via two national highways that pass through the block. Additionally, the Grand Trunk Road links it to major Indian cities like Kolkata, Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur, and Delhi. The Ramgarh assembly constituency covers more than just the Ramgarh block. It also includes the community development blocks of Nuaon and Durgawati. The contesting candidates are Ajit Kumar from RJD, Ashok Kumar Singh from BJP, Satish Kumar Singh from BSP, and Anand Kumar Singh from JSP.

Ramgarh Election Result 2025 – Winner

The winner for the Ramgarh Assembly Constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently undecided, as the election results will be officially declared on November 14, 2025.

Tarari Assembly Constituency

Tarari Assembly constituency, part of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, falls under the Arrah Lok Sabha seat. Located in southern Bihar, it lies roughly 54 km south of the district headquarters Arrah and 60 km west of Buxar. Tarari’s struggle for an independent identity dates back to its inclusion in the ancient Magadh Empire and subsequent dynasties that ruled this region. The contesting candidates are Vishal Prashant from BJP, Madan Singh from CPI(ML)L, Sanjay Sharma from AAP, Santosh Singh from BSP, Ashok Singh from Socialist, Chandra Shekhar from JSP, Narayan Singh from VPI, Raju Rajvanshi from SBSP, Sikandar Kumar from JJD, and Rajendra Pathak from Independent.

Tarari Election Result 2025 – Winner

The winner for the Tarari Assembly constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently undecided, as the election results will be officially declared on November 14, 2025.