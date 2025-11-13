Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Announced On 14th November, 2025

Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama, Patna Sahib, and Phulwari (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election for the Patna region’s key seats Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama, Patna Sahib, and Phulwari (SC) is poised for a high-stakes, bipolar contest between the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

These constituencies are crucial barometers of the urban and semi-urban pulse, especially following split results in 2020. Kumhrar and Patna Sahib are traditional BJP strongholds, while Danapur and Phulwari (SC) saw power shift to the RJD and CPI(ML)L respectively. With youth joblessness and welfare schemes dominating the narrative, the local battles here will significantly influence the final outcome on result day.

Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama, Patna Sahib, and Phulwari (SC), Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Constituencies of Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama, Patna Sahib, and Phulwari (SC), which are part of the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, is scheduled for November 14, 2025. The results for these seats, along with the rest of the state’s 243 constituencies, will be declared on this date.

Danapur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The official result for the Danapur Assembly Election 2025 has not yet been announced. The polling date for the Danapur constituency in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election is November 6, 2025, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, 2025. The main candidates for the 2025 election are Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) and Rit Lal Roy (RJD)

Kumhrar Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Kumhrar Assembly Constituency election is part of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025. The polling date for the Kumhrar constituency was November 6, 2025, and the votes are scheduled to be counted on November 14, 2025.

Mokama Election Result 2025 – Winner

Therefore, the winner has not been officially declared yet. The result will be known on the counting date. The official result for the Mokama Assembly Election 2025 is expected to be declared on November 14, 2025.

The main contest is reportedly between Anant Kumar Singh (JD(U)) and Veena Devi (RJD). The winner will be announced after the counting of votes is complete on the result day.

Patna Sahib Election Result 2025 – Winner

The result for the Patna Sahib Assembly Election 2025 is expected to be declared on November 14, 2025. The main candidates for the 2025 election are Ratnesh Kushwaha (BJP) and Shashant Shekhar (INC). The winner will be officially announced after the counting of votes.

Phulwari (SC) Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for the Phulwari (SC) constituency is scheduled for November 2025, with the results expected to be declared on November 14, 2025.

Therefore, the winner for the Phulwari (SC) Election Result 2025 is not yet available. In the previous 2020 election, Gopal Ravidas of the CPI(ML)(L) won the seat.

Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama,Patna Sahib, and Phulwari (SC) Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Danapur: Major contestants included Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) and Ritlal Yadav (RJD).

Kumhrar: The seat saw a fight between prominent candidates, often involving the BJP and RJD or INC.

Mokama: Key candidates included Anant Kumar Singh (RJD), whose past victories were notable, and rival candidates from the NDA.

Patna Sahib: A high-profile urban seat contested by candidates like Ratnesh Kushwaha (BJP) and the INC.

Phulwari (SC): Candidates included Gopal Ravi Das (CPI(ML)(L)), who was the sitting MLA, and Shyam Rajak (JD(U)/RJD).

The results for the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election for Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama, Patna Sahib, and Phulwari are scheduled for November 14, 2025, as the counting date.

Since the election was held on November 6 and 11, 2025, the official winners have not yet been declared. The official list of full contestants and final results will be available after the counting is complete.

Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama, Patna Sahib, and Phulwari (SC) Election Result 2015 & 2020 Result

In Danapur, Asha Devi (BJP) won in 2015, but Rit Lal Ray (RJD) won in 2020. Kumhrar was won by Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP) in both 2015 and 2020. In Phulwari (SC), Shyam Rajak (JD(U)) won in 2015, but Gopal Ravidas (CPI(ML)L) won in 2020. Information for Mokama and Patna Sahib is pending.