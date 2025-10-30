LIVE TV
Dularchand Yadav Lalu's Right-Hand Man Shot Dead Amid Bihar Campaign Chaos

Dularchand Yadav, a former RJD leader and close supporter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was shot dead amidst a clash between rival political groups in an election campaign.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 30, 2025 21:47:09 IST

Dularchand Yadav, a former RJD leader and close supporter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was shot dead amidst a clash between rival political groups in an election campaign. The ongoing election campaign in Mokama was unfortunately interrupted on Thursday when this incident happened. It has sent a shockwave through the political landscape just few days before the polls.

Jan Suraaj party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi’s Campaign

Yadav, one of a key figure known for his solid public presence in the Mokama Tal area and his close association with the chief of RJD during the 1990s, was campaigning for Jan Suraaj party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi when firing broke out between two groups. He was supposedly shot in the chest and died instantly, triggering an extensive panic.

Serious claims immediately notches up tensions

Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, subsequent to the fatal attack, posted the video of this incident on Facebook, directly charging that the killing was arranged by JD(U) candidate and local strongman, Anant Singh. This serious claim immediately notches up tensions in this high-stakes constituency.

ASP Barh, Rural SP, and SSP Patna rushed to the site, and a substantial police contingent has been installed to restore calm in the area. Initial police reports recommend the violence may have halted from an deep-rooted rivalry or a clash over political dominance through the intense campaigning. An investigation into the cause and the identification of the attackers is currently going on.

Dularchand Yadav’s death underscores the volatile nature of campaigning in the region, bringing the issue of violence between political parties to the forefront of the state’s assembly elections.

Also Read: Digital Arrest: How To Stay Safe Online? Cyber Experts Reveal Key Steps To Protect Yourself From These Scams

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:47 PM IST
Tags: bihar electionhome-hero-pos-6RJD Leader shot dead

