How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

A Crushing Blow That Deepens The Opposition’s Credibility And Confidence Crisis, Low Morale Now

The Bihar results have been like a power cut on the credibility and morale of the opposition. The Mahagathbandhan had done very well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, so they should have used this energy to grab more seats, but they reversed. Starting to watch the team celebrating a match that had not started yet was like watching a team celebrating.

The Congress was not assistive either. It had a shameful six seats, which left many questions as to its place within the alliance. It is not just a numbers game and it comes as a blow to the whole opposition.

What Bihar actually demonstrated is that there is an increasing gap in credibility. The opposition campaigns a lot, and then it is election time, and they fail once more in delivering, but the voters are easily sensing this.

Allies Fighting Allies: The Opposition’s Own Self-Goal

There was nothing that the Bihar election established so forcibly as the fact that this Mahagathbandhan did not require enemies; it had enough of its own internal warfare. Sitting in seat battles, so-called friendly fights that did not seem to be friendly at all, and last-minute confusion turned the alliance into a political circus. The level of coordination was very low, and no one appeared to know who was in charge of the show. And then there was Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishor’s small but big outfit. It unwittingly shaved off opposition votes by securing decent shares of votes in key seats and handed the NDA an easy victory. The entire episode illustrated one thing: a group that is unable to remain together within the room will not be able to get the voters to stay together outside.

Leadership On Paper, Not On Ground, No Leader To Preach

Had leadership been measured by the number of people attending the gatherings, Tejashwi Yadav would have won Bihar twice as many times.

Rallies do not always become votes, and this time, they did not. His backing remained confined to the traditional Yadav-Muslim base, and in doing so, serious doubt remained over whether he was capable of going out of comfort zones.

Even The Congress was not spared either; its underperformance has highlighted the declining popularity and compelled regional partners to insist on greater flexibility in future agreements.

Having one leader who was unable to grow and another who was unable to perform, the Mahagathbandhan resembled a team having too many captains and no strategy. The leadership vacuum could be well observed by the voters in Bihar, and they voted.

Urgency For Strategic Reinvention