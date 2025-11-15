LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

The Bihar 2025 results exposed the opposition’s collapse, internal fights, weak leadership, and poor strategy. The NDA’s united, targeted campaign crushed a divided Mahagathbandhan, raising serious questions about the future of opposition unity in India.

Bihar results 2025
Bihar results 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 15, 2025 09:49:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

Bihar Election 2025: As we move forward from yesterday’s high-tension, full-charged election in one of the most controversial political states, Bihar, it seems one thing very clear: the opposition Mahagathbandhan did not just lose, they collapsed, crumbled, and made it a circus show out of themselves. Where the major political party missed even taking a seat, the NDA swept the election with more than 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP winning 89 and JD(U) 85.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan did not even cross 50 seats. If we analyse, it was easy to see this coming. The opposition looked confused and was divided long before voting began. The division and ‘no mindset’ sync made them look like fools on the front end.

It did not start in just one day. Seat-sharing fights, mixed messages, and poor coordination made the alliance look even weaker. Instead of targeting the NDA, the allies were busy disagreeing with each other, and the public could see this in the open.

On the other side, the NDA kept its campaign simple, strong, and politically aware. Prime Minister Modi pushed the new “MY formula”, Mahila (women) and Youth, which worked perfectly. Welfare schemes, free ration, and support for girls’ education helped the NDA build trust, especially among women voters.

Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies drew big crowds, but the votes did not follow. And the Congress, with only a handful of seats, became the weakest part of the alliance.

In the end, Bihar’s voters did not just choose the NDA, they sent a clear message to the opposition: stop fighting within, or you will keep losing outside.

A Crushing Blow That Deepens The Opposition’s Credibility And Confidence Crisis, Low Morale Now

The Bihar results have been like a power cut on the credibility and morale of the opposition. The Mahagathbandhan had done very well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, so they should have used this energy to grab more seats, but they reversed. Starting to watch the team celebrating a match that had not started yet was like watching a team celebrating.

The Congress was not assistive either. It had a shameful six seats, which left many questions as to its place within the alliance. It is not just a numbers game and it comes as a blow to the whole opposition.

What Bihar actually demonstrated is that there is an increasing gap in credibility. The opposition campaigns a lot, and then it is election time, and they fail once more in delivering, but the voters are easily sensing this.

Allies Fighting Allies: The Opposition’s Own Self-Goal

There was nothing that the Bihar election established so forcibly as the fact that this Mahagathbandhan did not require enemies; it had enough of its own internal warfare. Sitting in seat battles, so-called friendly fights that did not seem to be friendly at all, and last-minute confusion turned the alliance into a political circus. The level of coordination was very low, and no one appeared to know who was in charge of the show. And then there was Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishor’s small but big outfit. It unwittingly shaved off opposition votes by securing decent shares of votes in key seats and handed the NDA an easy victory. The entire episode illustrated one thing: a group that is unable to remain together within the room will not be able to get the voters to stay together outside.

Leadership On Paper, Not On Ground, No Leader To Preach

Had leadership been measured by the number of people attending the gatherings, Tejashwi Yadav would have won Bihar twice as many times.

Rallies do not always become votes, and this time, they did not. His backing remained confined to the traditional Yadav-Muslim base, and in doing so, serious doubt remained over whether he was capable of going out of comfort zones.

Even The Congress was not spared either; its underperformance has highlighted the declining popularity and compelled regional partners to insist on greater flexibility in future agreements.

Having one leader who was unable to grow and another who was unable to perform, the Mahagathbandhan resembled a team having too many captains and no strategy. The leadership vacuum could be well observed by the voters in Bihar, and they voted.

Urgency For Strategic Reinvention

  • Bihar results serve as a “flashing red signal” for the INDIA bloc.
  • Opposition needs immediate introspection to understand repeated failures.
  • Grassroots rebuilding is essential to regain lost voter trust.
  • Leadership consolidation is needed to avoid mixed messaging and confusion.
  • A coherent, compelling alternative narrative must be developed.
  • Without these changes, the opposition risks becoming electorally irrelevant.
  • Bihar is not just a state-level defeat, it is a national wake-up call.
  • The INDIA bloc must reassess strategy, discipline, and alliance cohesion before future elections.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?
First published on: Nov 15, 2025 9:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025bihar election breakdownbihar opposition collapsebihar political analysisbihar results opposition unitybiharelectionnewscongress poor performance biharmahagathbandhan defeatmodi my formulanda victory bihar

RELATED News

Nowgam Police Station Blast: Death Toll Rises To 9; Massive Terror Trail Under Probe

Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

Srinagar Blast: 8 Dead 30 Injured In The Deadly Explosion In Nowgam Police Station, Not A Terrorist Attack

J&K Records Over 17 Lakh Unclaimed Accounts Worth Rs 465 Crore: RBI

NMC Cancels Licences Of Four Terror-Accused Doctors, Bans Them From Practising In India

LATEST NEWS

“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

Trump Scraps Tariffs On Beef, Coffee, Tropical Fruits To Tackle Soaring Prices

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

NMC Cancels Licences Of Four Terror-Accused Doctors, Bans Them From Practising In India

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

Srinagar Blast: Eight Injured After Seized Ammonium Nitrate Explodes In Police Station, Sparks Faridabad Link, Feared Multiple Casualties

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

Jan Suraaj Candidate Chandrashekhar Singh Dies Of Heart Attack On Bihar Results Day, Lost From Tarari

Where Is Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Achieving ONLY 6 Seats In Bihar?

How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?
How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?
How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?
How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

QUICK LINKS