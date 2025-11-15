How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

Bihar Election 2025: As we move forward from yesterday’s high-tension, full-charged election in one of the most controversial political states, Bihar, it seems one thing very clear: the opposition Mahagathbandhan did not just lose, they collapsed, crumbled, and made it a circus show out of themselves. Where the major political party missed even taking a seat, the NDA swept the election with more than 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP winning 89 and JD(U) 85.
On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan did not even cross 50 seats. If we analyse, it was easy to see this coming. The opposition looked confused and was divided long before voting began. The division and ‘no mindset’ sync made them look like fools on the front end.
It did not start in just one day. Seat-sharing fights, mixed messages, and poor coordination made the alliance look even weaker. Instead of targeting the NDA, the allies were busy disagreeing with each other, and the public could see this in the open.
On the other side, the NDA kept its campaign simple, strong, and politically aware. Prime Minister Modi pushed the new “MY formula”, Mahila (women) and Youth, which worked perfectly. Welfare schemes, free ration, and support for girls’ education helped the NDA build trust, especially among women voters.
Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies drew big crowds, but the votes did not follow. And the Congress, with only a handful of seats, became the weakest part of the alliance.
In the end, Bihar’s voters did not just choose the NDA, they sent a clear message to the opposition: stop fighting within, or you will keep losing outside.
