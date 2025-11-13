Is Maithili Thakur Poised For Victory? Exit Polls Show Clear Win For The Young Singer, What Drove The Young Singer To Contest Elections

The Youngest 25 Year Old, Maithili Thakur: From Folk Star To Political Contender

Maithili Thakur, 25, from Madhubani, Bihar, isn’t just singing her way into hearts, she’s now trying her luck in politics! With a melodious voice spanning Maithili, Bhojpuri, Hindi, and Awadhi, she has won millions of fans on YouTube and Instagram. But it’s not just about music, her charm bridges generations, blending folk roots with a modern digital vibe. From small village stages to national fame, she’s become a household name.

Maithili’s talent for cultural, folk, and devotional songs has given her significant influence, especially within the Hindu community, where her devotional songs resonate deeply. The majority of women in Mithila even call her the “daughter of their land,” giving her a surprising edge that reportedly impacted exit poll results.

But here’s the burning question: is winning in politics just about influence? Is the public ready for the consequences? And can a 25-year-old genuinely hold her own in a political race dominated by seasoned veterans like Nitish Kumar? Only time, and votes, will tell.

Maithili Thakur: Her Journey And Achievements

Maithili Thakur is not just a singer; she is a cultural phenomenon!

Trained in Indian classical and folk music, her soulful interpretations of traditional folk songs and original creative covers in Maithili, Bhojpuri, Hindi, and Awadhi have amazed audiences.

Her talent has not gone unnoticed, as she was awarded the title of “Cultural Ambassador of the Year” at the National Creators Awards in 2024, presented by none other than PM Narendra Modi himself.

Beyond music, Maithili is also academically accomplished, having graduated from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University. She is a perfect blend of talent, charisma, and brains, a star who can make every stage, and now even politics, her own.

Maithili Thakur At 25: Why Politics Now?

In 2025, Maithili joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested her first election from the Alinagar constituency, Darbhanga, Bihar. She says politics offers a chance to serve her people beyond music:

“I have complete faith. I feel like I will be living here and serving people…”

Her youth, digital following, and cultural appeal give her a fresh perspective in a state crowded with celebrity politicians.

Maithili Thakur In New News And Election Preview

Maithili Thakur has entered Bihar Assembly politics with a bang and actively campaigned in support of herself and the NDA coalition to win in the 2025 elections.

She has been in various interviews where she has revealed information about her campaign experience, her future plans for the constituency, and how she is willing to serve the people of Darbhanga. In addition to her campaign, she has also raised her concerns on alleged irregularities in the polling process, an indicator that she is taking her electoral process seriously.

Exit polls have shown that she is a possible winner, and her political debut has gained so much attention among both the electorate and the press, making her one of the hottest young challengers of the current election time.

What Sets Maithili Thakur Apart

Emphasizes folk heritage and maintains an upright, relatable image .

Motivated by preserving Mithilanchal culture and giving back to her home region.

Frames her political bid as serious service, not a celebrity stunt:

“Contesting polls was the best decision of my life.”

Where is Maithili Thakur contesting from, and which party does she represent?

Maithili Thakur is contesting her first election from the Alinagar assembly constituency in Darbhanga district, Bihar. She represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has joined the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Her campaign focuses on serving her local community, leveraging her cultural roots, youth appeal, and widespread popularity to connect with voters.

(With Inputs)

