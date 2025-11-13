Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Tough Battle

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Voters participated passionately in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 voting process in the constituencies of Katihar and Rupauli. Count day, or more commonly known as Result Day, is on 14 November 2025, meaning anticipation has started. Fortified by their internal party support and existing political base of voting support, the major political parties (BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, Jan Suraaj) are in a tight fight for these politically important seats.

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Vote counting in the Katihar and Rupauli constituencies will take place on November 18, 2025 under heavy security from the Election Commission of India (ECI). You’ll be able to see live updates including trends, leads, and results on eci.gov.in . All candidates and their supporters are starting to wait for results.

Katihar Election Result 2025 – Winner

The result of the Katihar Assembly seat will be told after the vote is counted on 14 November 2025. The Katihar results seem close, with BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad (The incumbent candidate) facing opposition from AAP, Jan Suraaj Party, and other parties that could disrupt the line-up for the BJP. We will learn if the BJP surges forward to continue dominance or if a new person came to knock them off their position.

Rupauli Election Result 2025 – Winner

The winner for the Rupauli Assembly constituency will also be announced on 14 November 2025. It’s a seat that has seen well within the margins in prior elections so the competition here promises to be as good as, if not closer than, the ballot casted at Matihani. Many strong candidates from multiple political backgrounds have established their claim to this seat. The final number will tell us who gained the voter trust.

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Katihar Constituency Contestants:

Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

Dr. Ghazi Sharique (JSP)

Rajesh Gurnani (AAP)

Saurav Kumar Agarwal (VIP)

Manisha Kumari (PPI(D))

Ahmad Raza (AIMIM)

Jhantu Uraon (BJJP)

Janardan Singh (IND)

Dr. Ram Prakash Mahto (IND)

Sanjay Singh (IND)

Samir Kumar Jha (IND)

Rupauli Constituency Contestants:

Jainendra Kumar (BSP)

Amod Kumar (JSP)

Vikash Kumar Mandal (AAP)

Bima Bharti (RJD)

Kaladhar Prasad Mandal (JD(U))

Rajeev Kumar (RJSBP)

Mohammad Nafis Mansuri (NRMP)

Pramod Kumar Mandal (RPI(A))

Awadh Kishor Sharma (RSJP)

Ashok Mandal (IND)

Md. Guljar (IND)

Nitya Mandal (IND)

Neelam Devi (IND)

Shankar Ram (IND)

Shankar Singh (IND)

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections featured Katihar with a clear victory for BJP regarding Takiishore Prasad in the region, whereas Rupauli’s election was a tight race between RJD and independent candidates, winning by narrow margins.

In 2025, new contenders and changing alliances means both seats remain at the center of Bihar’s political dynamics. It remains to be seen if the ruling alliance will retain control or new leadership emerges.