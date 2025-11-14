Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: NDA Steals The Show As Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind
The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has become a political blockbuster, and who is stealing the show? The NDA, of course! The alliance has passed the majority test with flair, while the Mahagathbandhan is scurrying around like a swarm trying to follow the trail set by Nitish Kumar and the Modi factor, which are riding on the unshakable popularity of both. BJP has become the single-largest party, proving once again that governance, welfare, and good leadership will win hearts over empty promises. Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 scheme for women and the guarantee of government jobs for youth have resonated strongly with the electorate.
The so-called double engine factor, a government in concert with the Centre, has clearly paid off, making promises of smoother governance and quicker development feel real rather than mere political rhetoric.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan appear locked in a pre-election script, losing in most of their major constituencies. High voter turnout has favored stability, showing that Bihar desires progress, not chaos.
Newcomers like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party could not make a mark. The message is clear: good governance, welfare, and NDA magic continue to dominate Bihar.
