LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

In Bihar 2025, NDA, led by Nitish Kumar and boosted by Modi, dominates with governance, welfare, and the double-engine strategy. Mahagathbandhan falters; women voters and youth-backed schemes prove decisive.

Bihar Election Result 2025, Patna (Pic: ANI)
Bihar Election Result 2025, Patna (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 14, 2025 14:00:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: NDA Steals The Show As Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has become a political blockbuster, and who is stealing the show? The NDA, of course! The alliance has passed the majority test with flair, while the Mahagathbandhan is scurrying around like a swarm trying to follow the trail set by Nitish Kumar and the Modi factor, which are riding on the unshakable popularity of both. BJP has become the single-largest party, proving once again that governance, welfare, and good leadership will win hearts over empty promises. Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 scheme for women and the guarantee of government jobs for youth have resonated strongly with the electorate.

The so-called double engine factor, a government in concert with the Centre, has clearly paid off, making promises of smoother governance and quicker development feel real rather than mere political rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan appear locked in a pre-election script, losing in most of their major constituencies. High voter turnout has favored stability, showing that Bihar desires progress, not chaos.

Newcomers like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party could not make a mark. The message is clear: good governance, welfare, and NDA magic continue to dominate Bihar.

Bihar 2025 Election Insights: How Women, Welfare, And The ‘Double Engine’ Strategy Gave NDA The Edge

The Females Come to the Stage

Women voters became the winning hand in Bihar 2025. Plans such as the one by Nitish Kumar to give women ₹10,000 as a scheme were very appealing and increased NDA support. They were a game-changer in major constituencies in the state, with their high turnout being indicative of welfare-oriented preoccupations and stability-oriented decisions.

Identity Politics Meeting Out Its Death

Caste and community commitments are no longer sure vote-getters. According to Bihar 2025, voters have been comparing performance, governance, and welfare with conventional identity politics. The NDA exploited the promise of development and good leadership to undermine age-old loyalties, as Mahagathbandhan banked on caste networks.

Local Matters Trump National Debates

The electorate did not favor national histories, rather preferred immediate issues like roads, power, local crime, and corruption. Constituencies such as Alinagar, Mokama, and Raghopur indicated that parties focusing on ground-level issues such as the NDA had an advantage compared to the opposition’s abstract promises.

Large Turnout Strengthens Incumbents

High voter turnout, particularly among women and young people, favored stability. Instead of the anti-incumbent tendency of previous years, Bihar voters rewarded continuity and showed their trust in Nitish Kumar, BJP, and the NDA.

Congress is Struggling to Remain Relevant

The Congress lacked an impression due to the absence of a solid grassroots presence. Their partnership with RJD could not help them keep pace with the well-established regional forces, and they lost in nearly every constituency.

The Anchor of BJP Support is the Modi Factor

The popularity of Prime Minister Modi increased support for the NDA. The campaign messaging, together with the double-engine approach, enhanced faith in governance and pushed BJP to become the largest party in the initial trends.

Welfare Programs Are as Important as Development

Plans such as Ladli, Ujjwala, and direct cash transfers to women, as well as infrastructure assurances, generated voter loyalty. NDA candidates were rewarded for providing both tangible benefits and development guarantees.

Youth Support is Fueled by Government Jobs

One of the major priorities was job security. Young people and their families preferred parties promising government jobs. The NDA’s focus on a stable workplace attracted many first-time voters.

Parties in the Region Maintain Their Grip

JD(U), RJD, and AIMIM still had strong bases in certain regions. As RJD was faltering in the state, there were still some strongholds, such as Raghopur and Mahua, where support prevailed, but it was not sufficient to surpass the NDA.

Winning Hearts with Strategy Double Engine

The concept of state and Centre being aligned was appealing to the electorate, who wanted faster governance and improved execution of plans. NDA candidates were rewarded by Bihar voters for providing synchronized administration.

Bihar 2025: NDA Wave Crushes Drama, Delivers Governance

Bihar 2025 has made it clear, it means voters want action, not drama!

According to the NDA, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar with the unstoppable Modi factor, the two-engine strategy became a showstopper. Having ₹10,000 as a promise for women and government jobs for youth, the voters took the electorate benefits seriously as opposed to empty promises. The local agendas and material progress stalled the identity politics of old school, and Congress and Mahagathbandhan were left to thrash about. The NDA wave could not be stopped even in their strongholds. The verdict? Bihar is in need of stability, growth, and delivering leaders. Simply put, governance is a winner, promises are not a big thing, and the magic of NDA is not only to survive but to flourish.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar 2025 live resultsBihar assembly resultsBihar Election 2025Bihar election insightsBihar election newsBihar Election ResultsBihar election updatesbiharelection-hero-3biharelectionnewsBJP largest partydouble-engine strategyJan Suraaj party failureJDUMahagathbandhan trailingModi factorNDA Bihar victoryNitish KumarRJD Bihar resultswomen voters Biharyouth government jobs

RELATED News

Who is Chhoti Kumari Who Defeated Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav In Chapra

‘Iss Baar Toh Humlog Clean Sweep Ho Rahe Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For His Bold Statement A Day Before Bihar Election Result

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Satish Kumar Leads In Nail Biting Contest Against Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Elections 2025: Gen Z Rejects Mahagathbandhan; Rahul Gandhi And Prashant Kishor Fail To Impress Young Voters

This Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician, Known As ‘Chhote Sarkar’ Stuns Bihar Voters, Is Winning Mokama Assembly Seat

LATEST NEWS

This Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician, Known As ‘Chhote Sarkar’ Stuns Bihar Voters, Is Winning Mokama Assembly Seat

Bihar Election Results 2025: How Caste Arithmetic And Women Voters Helped NDA Sweep Bihar, Everything Decoded

Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Maithili Thakur Calls Alinagar Lead “A Dream,” Promises Dedicated Public Service

Bihar Elections Results 2025: “People Decided On Nitish’s Bihar Zindabad, Rejected Tejashwi’s Shahabuddin Zindabad” Says Manoj Tiwari

Who Is Satish Kumar Yadav? BJP Leader Who Shocked Rabri Devi In 2010, Now Eyes Another Big Win Against Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

Will Prashant Kishor Leave Politics After Jan Suraaj’s Disastrous Performance In Bihar Elections 2025?

Bihar Election Result 2025: Complete Winners List From NDA And Mahagathbandhan Winning Candidates

Bihar Election Result 2025: FULL List of NDA Winners List; BJP, JDU, LJP, HAM, RLM Winning Candidates

Chapra, Sonepur, Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Leads With 15418 Votes, Khesari Trails

Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025
Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025
Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025
Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

QUICK LINKS