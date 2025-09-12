‘People Are Going To Vote For…’: What Did RJD MP Sudhakar Singh Said About Upcoming Bihar Polls?

Ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh has expressed faith in the accomplishment of Mahagathbandhan alliance under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Sudhakar Singh said, “People are going to vote for the next generation leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Mahagathbandhan will come in the government with a two-thirds majority, “ “If you look at the Mahagathbandhan, we were only 12,000 votes behind the NDA even in the 2020 Bihar polls despite all the manipulations (by them). We were defeated by 12 votes in one seat, and in some other seats, we were defeated by 250 or 500 votes.” Sudhakar Singh further said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we (RJD) improved our performance. According to Mr Singh, earlier, the RJD had one MP from Bihar and now we have 10 MPs as reported from his interview with the PTI.

RJD leader shot dead in Patna

Apart from the RJD MP Sudhakar Singh’s opinion about the upcoming Bihar elections, another news about the death of a RJD leader has made into the headlines. In Patna, RJD leader Rajkumar Rai was shot dead on September 11, 2025, Wednesday. Patna East SP Parichay Kumar said that a person was shot in lane number seventeen in front of Rajendra Nagar Terminal and his name is being told as Rajkumar alias Ala Rai. The Patna East SP said that the accused has been seen in CCTV footage. According to the Patna East SP, there may be other culprits as well and ot is being being told that this person (Rajkumar alias Ala Rai) was politically active and he also used to buy and sell land. Mr Kumar further said, “So we are investigating every angle. Our entire police team is engaged in investigating this incident. This incident happened around 10 PM…” as reported in ANI.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead in Patna Patna East SP Parichay Kumar says, “A person was shot in lane number seventeen in front of Rajendra Nagar Terminal. His name is being told as Rajkumar alias Ala Rai. Accused seen in CCTV footage. There may be… pic.twitter.com/xwzlzVKjYn — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

