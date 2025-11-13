Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Nalanda, important constituencies. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.
Purnia Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting
Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, the vote margin, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.
Purnia Election Result 2025 – Winner
In any event, as of the last reporting, JDU’s Shravan Kumar is also facing stiff competition from LJ’s Kumari Poonam Sinha. Shravan is the incumbent and will highlight his record of development.
Purnia Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants
The full contestants for Nalanda were Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP) and some of the independent candidates.
Purnia Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result
In the 2020 Bihar Election, JBJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka had won with a majority of the vote in Purnia, and others were Abdul Subhan, Ajay Swarn, Anisha Prity, Ashok Kumar Singh, Bidyanand Mehta, Chandra Bhanu Kumar, Indu Sinha, Manoj Thakur, and Md. Aslam Azad, Mihir Anand.
