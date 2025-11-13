LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: In 2020, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka won Purnia with a strong majority, defeating several contenders. The 2025 election shows a competitive race with shifting alliances and voter dynamics.

Purnia
Purnia

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 13, 2025 23:21:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Nalanda, important constituencies. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.

Purnia Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, the vote margin, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.

Purnia Election Result 2025 – Winner

In any event, as of the last reporting, JDU’s Shravan Kumar is also facing stiff competition from LJ’s Kumari Poonam Sinha. Shravan is the incumbent and will highlight his record of development.

Purnia Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The full contestants for Nalanda were Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP) and some of the independent candidates.

 

Purnia Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 Bihar Election, JBJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka had won with a majority of the vote in Purnia, and others were Abdul Subhan, Ajay Swarn, Anisha Prity, Ashok Kumar Singh, Bidyanand Mehta, Chandra Bhanu Kumar, Indu Sinha, Manoj Thakur, and Md. Aslam Azad, Mihir Anand.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Election result 2025Purnia Assembly Election result 2025Purnia Election result 2025Purnia Vidhan Sabha Chunav Resultvidhan sabha election result

RELATED News

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Ejya Yadav, JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Tight Battle as Voter Turnout Soars, Counting on 14 November

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting On November 14, RJD’s Premsagar Choudhary, JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal In Close Contest

Nalanda Election Result 2025 LIVE: JDU’s Shravan Kumar Faces Tough Contest Against LJ’s Kumari Poonam Sinha as Counting Continues

Tarapur Election Result 2025 LIVE: JD(U)’s Mewa Lal Choudhary Seeks Re-election In Bihar Assembly Election, Counting on November 14

LATEST NEWS

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Tarapur Election Result 2025 LIVE: JD(U)’s Mewa Lal Choudhary Seeks Re-election In Bihar Assembly Election, Counting on November 14

Kishanganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on November 14, Tight Contest Between BJP And Congress

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest
Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest
Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest
Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

QUICK LINKS