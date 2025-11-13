LIVE TV
Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting On November 14, RJD's Premsagar Choudhary, JD(U)'s Ramanand Mandal In Close Contest

Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting On November 14, RJD's Premsagar Choudhary, JD(U)'s Ramanand Mandal In Close Contest

Suryagarha,Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Suryagarha in Lakhisarai sees a tough fight in Bihar Election 2025 between RJD’s Premsagar Choudhary and JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal. BSP’s Rabindra Kumar Das and JSP’s Amit Sagar also in fray. Vote counting on November 14.

Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE
Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 13, 2025 23:22:21 IST

Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting On November 14, RJD’s Premsagar Choudhary, JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal In Close Contest

Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Suryagarha Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district is witnessing a multi-cornered contest in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with major contenders from the RJD, JD(U), JSP, and BSP battling for supremacy. The vote counting will take place on November 14, 2025, and the result will decide the political fate of several key regional figures.

In this election, Premsagar Choudhary is contesting from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Ramanand Mandal from the Janata Dal (United), Amit Sagar from the Janshakti Party (JSP), and Rabindra Kumar Das from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Ramanand Mandal, aged 59, has declared total assets worth ₹3 crore with ₹22 lakh in liabilities and one criminal case against him. RJD’s Premsagar Choudhary is banking on the Yadav voter base and the goodwill of the outgoing MLA Prahlad Yadav, who has represented this seat five times. BSP’s Rabindra Kumar Das, with assets worth ₹1.2 lakh and no criminal record, represents a smaller but vocal section of Dalit voters, while JSP’s Amit Sagar, a relatively new face, has declared ₹3.3 crore in assets and two pending cases.

2020 vs 2025: What’s Changed in Suryagarha

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD’s Prahlad Yadav won the Suryagarha seat by a margin of 9,589 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal. The LJP, led by Chirag Paswan, played spoiler for the NDA that year, securing over 44,797 votes and splitting the anti-RJD vote.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA regained its footing. JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) won the Munger Lok Sabha seat, gaining a 7,895-vote lead from the Suryagarha segment indicating a potential swing in favour of the JD(U)-BJP alliance this year.

With the NDA reunited and the RJD aiming to defend its bastion, Suryagarha 2025 is shaping up to be a close and high-stakes contest.

Caste Equation and Voter Base

The constituency, established in 1951, has a voter base deeply influenced by caste and rural dynamics. Ahirs (Yadavs) make up more than 25% of the electorate, while Scheduled Castes form 14.77% and Muslims around 3.5%. There are no urban voters in this purely rural seat.

The total number of registered voters rose from 3.38 lakh in 2020 to 3.62 lakh in 2024, with voter turnout steadily improving from 51.96% in 2015 to 56.04% in 2020.

Suryagarha, also known as Surajgarha in some records, holds immense historical significance. It was the site of the Battle of Surajgarha (1534) between Sher Shah Suri and Mughal Emperor Humayun, where Sher Shah emerged victorious. The region also has ancient Buddhist links, with Lord Buddha believed to have stayed on a nearby hill for three years.

Suryagarha 2025: What to Expect

The RJD is banking on loyalty to Prahlad Yadav’s legacy, while the JD(U) hopes to capitalize on the renewed NDA unity and improved organizational presence. The BSP and JSP candidates, though less dominant, may influence the vote share and make the race tighter than before.

As Bihar heads into the counting day on November 14, Suryagarha remains one of the most closely watched rural constituencies in the Lakhisarai district, symbolizing the NDA–Mahagathbandhan tug of war at the grassroots level.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:22 PM IST
Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting On November 14, RJD’s Premsagar Choudhary, JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal In Close Contest

