Tarapur Election Result 2025 LIVE: JD(U)'s Mewa Lal Choudhary Seeks Re-election In Bihar Assembly Election, Counting on November 14

Tarapur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The constituency in Bihar went to polls on November 6, 2025, with 66.88% voter turnout. Major parties including JD(U), RJD, BJP, and Congress are in the fray. Vote counting is set for November 14, with sitting MLA Mewa Lal Choudhary seeking re-election.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 13, 2025 23:11:28 IST

Tarapur Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Bihar’s Tarapur constituency went to the polls on 6 November 2025 as part of the state’s first phase of voting. Tarapur is among the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. The election saw a voter turnout of 66.88%, slightly below the state’s overall turnout of 66.91%, which marked a record surge compared to previous years.

Bihar Tarapur Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The constituency is politically competitive, with major parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JD(U)), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress contesting the seat. Vote counting for Tarapur constituency is scheduled for November 14. Results will be declared on the same day.

Tarapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The sitting MLA, Mewa Lal Choudhary of JD(U), is seeking re-election. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Choudhary retained the seat, defeating Divya Prakash of the RJD with a margin of 7,225 votes. The 2020 election recorded a voter turnout of 55%,,

Tarapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The Tarapur Assembly Election 2025 features multiple candidates across parties:

Party Candidate Name
AAP Rahul Kumar Singh
BJP Samrat Choudhary
BSP Ashish Anand
Jan Suraaj Party Santosh Kumar Singh
Janshakti Janta Dal Sukhdev Yadav
RJD Arun Kumar
SUCI(C) Bharat Mandal
Independent Bulbul Kumari, Dipak Kumar, Priyanka Chauhan, Rakesh Kumar, Shambhu Shankar, Sudhir Singh

Tarapur Chunav Result – 2015 & 2020 Winners

Looking back at recent elections:

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2020 Mewa Lal Choudhary JD(U) Divya Prakash RJD 7,225
2015 M L Choudhary JD(U) Sakuni Choudhary HAMS 11,947
2010 Neeta Choudhary JD(U) Shakuni Choudhary RJD

JD(U) has maintained a stronghold in Tarapur over the last three election cycles.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:11 PM IST
QUICK LINKS