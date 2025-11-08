“Terrorists’ bullets will be answered with shells made on Indian soil”: Amit Shah Warns Pakistan, Targets ‘Katta’ Govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of a defence corridor in Bihar. He further warned that any future terrorist attacks will be met with Indian-made shells, which will be fired at Pakistan if necessary.

Addressing a public rally in Katihar, Amit Shah said, “PM Modi has decided to build a defence corridor within Bihar. If terrorists do anything in the future, their bullets will be answered with shells. Those shells will be made on our land and will be fired on Pakistan.”

Amit Shah Slams Congress-RJD Dynasties

Shah further launched a scathing attack, saying the Congress and RJD work only for their families, stating that neither Lalu Yadav’s son nor Sonia Gandhi’s son will become chief minister or prime minister, as Nitish Kumar is the chief minister in Patna and Narendra Modi is the prime minister.

“They (Congress-RJD) only worked for their children. Lalu Yadav wants his son to be the CM, and Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the Prime Minister. I want to tell both of them that neither Lalu’s son nor Sonia’s son will be the CM nor the PM. Because in Patna, Nitish Kumar is in the CM’s chair, and in Delhi, PM Modi is the Prime Minister. There is no other vacancy for anyone,” he said.

PM Modi ‘Katta’ Jibe

Earlier in the day, affirming the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his “katta” jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, “Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar.”

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as “heart-touching” and said it reflected people’s clear support for the NDA.

“The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that we don’t want a Katta government, once again an NDA government,” PM Modi said.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.